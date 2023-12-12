Feeder schools: School-leavers from disadvantaged areas progress to college in near-record numbers

College participation rates among Deis schools are significantly lower than other schools, but that gap may be narrowing. Photograph: Getty Images

School-leavers from disadvantaged areas progressed to university in close to record numbers this year.

The figures were compiled as part of The Irish Times Feeder Schools 2023, which provides a school-by-school guide of progression rates to third level this year.

Overall, this year’s data shows about 80 per cent of school-leavers nationally progressed to third level in 2023.

College participation rates among Deis schools — which receive additional Government assistance and are typically based in more disadvantaged areas — are significantly lower than other schools, but there are signs in this year’s data that the gap may be narrowing.

READ MORE

The proportion of Deis school leavers who progress to third level climbed from 57 per cent in 2019 to a record high of 63-64 per cent during 2020 and 2021, before dropping back to 60 per cent last year when normal exams resumed.

This year’s college participation rates among school-leavers from Deis schools have bounced back to 63 per cent.

The higher proportion of college-goers in Deis schools during 2020-21 mirrored the introduction of teacher-predicted grades during the pandemic, which statistically disproportionately benefited disadvantaged students.

Education observers say likely factors behind this year’s increase may include the creation of additional college places, the growth of technological universities in the regions and access initiatives aimed at forging closer links between Deis schools and third-level colleges.

Note: Some schools above recorded a sizeable drop in student numbers sitting the Leaving Cert between 2022-23 which inflated their third level progression rates significantly. We have excluded these schools in editorial commentary.

Fee-charging schools, meanwhile, continue to send the highest proportions of school-leavers to third level (99 per cent), followed by Irish-medium schools or gaelcholáistí (96 per cent), non-Deis schools (82 per cent) and Deis schools (63 per cent).

When broken down by individual schools, the top 50 with the highest progression rates sent almost all their school-leavers to higher education.

Catholic University School on Lower Leeson Street, Dublin 2, topped the feeder-school list this year, followed by Santa Sabina Dominican College, Sutton, Dublin 13; Coláiste Iosagain, Booterstown, Co Dublin; Coláiste an Phiarsaigh, Glammire, Co Cork; St Colmcille’s Community School, Knocklyon, Dublin 16; and Mount Anville, Goatstown, Dublin 14.

Some schools recorded dramatic increases in the proportion of school-leavers who went to university over the last five years.

For example, the third level progression rate at Creagh College, Gorey, Co Wexford jumped by the highest amount of any school between 2017 and 2023 (49 per cent), followed by Newtown School, Waterford City (43 per cent), Templemichael College, Co Longford (42 per cent), Dominican College, Blackrock, Co Dublin and Coláiste Cois Siúire, Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny (both 38 per cent).

This year’s Feeder School lists also show how the class gap in third-level participation continues, especially in Dublin postal districts.

For example, the most affluent parts of the capital, such as Dublin 4 and Dublin 6, had third-level progression rates among school leavers of 87 per cent and 100 per cent, respectively.

By contrast, in less affluent postal districts of the city such as Dublin 10 and 11, the proportion of Leaving Cert students progressing to college in 2023 was 43 and 47 per cent respectively.

The divide is also stark when the figures are broken down into those who secured places in traditional universities, which typically require higher CAO entry points.

Again, in Dublin 4 and 6, a total of 72 per cent in both areas went on to a traditional university, compared with 20 per cent in Dublin 10 and 35 per cent in Dublin 11.

The feeder school 2023 data does not capture the proportion of students who may have gone on to secure apprenticeships or places in further education.

While The Irish Times has sought this information, education authorities say it is not systematically collected.

Overall, this year’s numbers cement Ireland’s exceptionally high third-level participation rate, which is among the highest in the world.

Ireland also continues to have one of the highest retention rates at second level across Europe, or the proportion of students who stay in school until the Leaving Cert.