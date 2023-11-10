Student Hub: EU reaches deal on Nature Restoration Law

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg (C) looks on as she takes part in a demonstration with activists in favor of the nature restoration law in front of the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, eastern France, in July. Photograph: Frederick Florin/Getty Images

Hello and welcome to this week’s Student Hub email digest. In this week’s edition we cover the EU deal on the Nature Restoration Law, which is likely to have major ramifications for Ireland; One of the four key objectives of the Government’s housing plan, Housing for All, launched in September 2021 is to “eradicate homelessness”. We have a piece that shows how the scale of the problem is worse than previously thought; Tá alt againn ar na na glórtha sin a d’áitigh le gairid gur cheart dul i bpáirt le NATO/Ecat ach atá sách ciúin faoi láthair; If Ireland’s self-image as a restraining influence in international affairs is to mean anything, more than timid ‘personal views’ are required, writes Diarmaid Ferriter; Jack Horgan-Jones looks at how the crisis in the Middle East has left Irish politics grappling with a patchwork of problems; and the world’s first eye transplant has been performed on a man who suffered electric shock.

EU reaches deal on Nature Restoration Law that will have major implications for Ireland: The EU has reached a final deal on the contentious Nature Restoration Law (NRL) following months of negotiations between MEPs and member state governments.

Scale of homelessness crisis is far worse than the official data suggests: The official figures are shocking. But the reality of Ireland’s hidden homelessness crisis is much worse.

Údar an chiúnais: Níorbh áibhéil ar bith é i bhFeabhra na bliana seo caite nuair a tuaradh go bhféadfadh mórbhuamáil na Rúise ar chathracha agus ar shibhialtaigh na hÚcráine a bheith ar an chaibidil ba thromchúisí i stair na cruinne le fada an lá.

Irish leaders’ condemnation of Israeli attacks are too piecemeal and punch-pulling to be meaningful: Michael Davitt, the founder of the Irish Land League in 1879, travelled to Kishinev in the Russian empire in 1903 and identified similarities between British imperial control of Ireland and Russian treatment of Jews, leading him to believe in the “remedy of Zionism”.

How Gaza and the Israeli-Palestinian war is stirring tensions in Irish politics: The crisis in the Middle East has left Irish politics grappling with a patchwork of problems as parties and politicians walk a tightrope of domestic and foreign policy concerns.

World’s first eye transplant performed on man who suffered electric shock: Surgeons have performed the world’s first transplant of an entire human eye, an extraordinary addition to a face transplant – although it’s far too soon to know if the man will ever see through his new left eye.

Wagenknecht says she seeks change yet left-wing critics see drift to far-right populism: Your typical German politician would not rock up to a public event 20 minutes late and still win over their audience in two. But Sahra Wagenknecht, a 54-year-old Marxist with big plans, is not your typical German politician.

Who is Jozef Puska? From anonymous father-of-five to notorious killer: Jozef Puska, the man found guilty of the murder of Ashling Murphy, has no history of other violent crimes, nor were any suspicions ever raised about him. It is understood he never had any contact with gardaí aside from a road traffic incident.

‘The woman who loaned me the Stradivarius offered to sell it for £140,000, but my own fiddle sounded better’: Jim McKillop began his professional life, more than five decades ago, as a marine engineer. It was work that took him all over the world, far from his Co Antrim birthplace. He was in his mid-20s when he decided to change course.

The Coiled Serpent - uniquely gripping: It is intriguing that Camilla Grudova’s The Coiled Serpent – her first book since being named one of Britain’s best young novelists – is a collection of short stories.