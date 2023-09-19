Almost 60 independent schools in Ireland are not subject to regular rules or inspections. Who are they?

The school day begins differently at Mater Dei Academy. At the second level school in Cork city, there are 20 minutes of prayer followed by classes on theology, philosophy, Latin, Irish, history and others. There are no Junior Cycle exams. Instead, the first four years are designed “in the classical tradition which has the ambition of leading the student to the ultimate truth, which is God”.

The academy’s science curriculum is also different from what is taught in mainstream schools. It moves from what the school describes as the “logical progression” from Earth and planetary science, on to God’s creation in biology, chemistry and, finally, to the nature and properties of God’s matter in physics.

There is no space on the timetables to study SPHE, geography, home economics, woodwork, business, economics or Spanish – options commonplace in mainstream settings – while relationships and sexuality education is taught through religion.

The school opened in 2020 with the blessing of the local bishop and the support of the Cork Dominicans as its landlords. It relies on funding from the Saints and Scholars Foundation, based in the US.

Class sizes are small, with fewer than 50 students in the school. Students are taught by Catholic volunteers who are not required to hold any teaching qualifications.

The Farranferris Education and Training Campus building which houses the Mater Dei Academy on Redemption Road, Cork. Photograph: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

The founder believes education standards are dropping in Ireland and sees his school as one committed to excellence.

“There is not sufficient time at Junior Cycle level to drill down into the skills required and to develop the understanding needed of topics, especially in algebra,” says founder Padraig Cantillon-Murphy. He says the “jump to Leaving Certificate is large and, we believe, is having a detrimental effect on our students and standards in general”.

Much of Mater Dei’s approach to education is at odds with official rules and regulations as set down by the Department of Education. As an independent school that is privately funded, however, it is free to follow its own curriculum and is not subject to departmental inspections.

It is one of 57 independent or “non-recognised” schools in the State. The only requirement is that the names of children attending are kept on a register by Tusla, the child and family agency. There may be occasional inspections that tend to focus on wellbeing and ensuring children receive a basic level of education. So who are these largely unknown schools? And what are children being taught?

Private primaries

The bulk of independent schools in Ireland are private primaries, often attached to fee-charging second-level schools. For parents it can offer a guaranteed route into an oversubscribed post-primary. Unlike private secondary schools, whose teaching staff are mostly paid by the State, private primaries do not receive State funding.

“Even our parent body forgets sometimes that we get absolutely no State funding,” says Susie Webster, principal of Scoil Mhuire Junior School in Cork city. “We survive on fees and fundraising, and our secondary school also helps us.”

The State, historically, has refused to fund these private schools at primary level arguing that provision in the free sector is adequate, although the schools follow the national curriculum and prepare children for post-primary.

Headfort School in Co Meath is another privately-funded school that provides non-denominational day and boarding school for boys and girls aged four to 13. Set on a 60-acre estate, it says it sets itself apart with its liberal approach to education, small classes and specialist teachers.

“Our setting allows an unrushed childhood,” the school says. “Encouraging a broad approach to learning ... and yet it also ensures that each and every child can perform to the best of their academic ability.”

Headfort School in Kells, Co Meath has a liberal approach to education, small classes and specialist teachers. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

A teacher with her students at Headfort School, Kells, Co Meath. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

International schools

The independent school sector also includes international schools aimed at families where parents are often executives or working in mobile jobs.

Nord Anglia International School in Dublin, based in Microsoft’s former campus in Leopardstown, is accredited to deliver the International Baccalaureate at primary and second level. It includes a focus on language and literature, language acquisition, individuals and societies, sciences, maths and the arts. Three subjects must be taken at higher level and three at standard level.

It also comes at a price with annual enrolment fees of up to €22,000 a year.

A science class at the Nord Anglia International School. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Sudbury schools

Another category of independent school is the Sudbury school. These are dotted around the country and growing in number. They are so-called democratic schools with a self-directed learning ethos.

“We always gather at 10.30a and create a circle,” explains Gayle Nagle, founder of Sligo Sudbury school. “Everybody, teachers and students alike, share their plan for the day and then we just get on with it. We sort the logistics then. Teachers respond to the interests of students but they also follow their own passions.”

Equal weight is given to all activities. Subjects don’t exist in the same way as other schools and the curriculum is decided upon by the students. As they get older, students decide on a path to take towards a career.

Some follow the iGCSE system, others work for QQI qualifications, or commence apprenticeships. The focus is on what students enjoy and find meaningful.

Maura Duignan and Gayle Nagle, co-founders of Sligo Sudbury School, Faughts, Doonally, Sligo: 'Teachers respond to the interests of students, but they also follow their own passions.' Photograph: James Connolly

Students at the Sudbury School in Sligo: Sudbury schools are interested in working with, rather than against, the mainstream system.

“Some students will be quite structured, they might come in and study from early in the day,” says Nagle.

The school also incorporates a mentorship programme, where a student and teacher meet one-to-one at least once a week. Nagle says many universities are interested in students from these settings, as they tend to be driven and self-motivated. She also suggests there are many routes to university if a young person wants to get there.

Sudbury schools are interested in working with, rather than against, the mainstream system. “We want to support mainstream schools and receive a lot of communication from teachers who are distressed and weary. We have invited the Minister in to see what we do and we would love an opportunity to share our approach with other schools,” Nagle says.

Independent schools in Ireland

Tusla, the child and family agency, keeps the following register of independent or “non-recognised” schools

Alexandra College Junior School, Dublin

Ardtona House School, Dublin

Balreask School Navan, Co Meath

Bird and the Tree, Dublin

Castle Park School, Dublin

Catholic University School, Dublin

Children’s House School, Dublin

Christian Brothers College Preparatory School, Cork

Cork Life Centre, Cork

Croí na Coille Primary School, Limerick

Drumnigh Montessori Primary School, Dublin

Dublin Oak Academy, Co Wicklow

Dublin Steiner School, Dublin

Dundalk Grammar Junior School, Louth

Dunmore East Christian School, Waterford

Fingal FAI transition year Programme, Dublin

Georgian Montessori Primary School, Dublin

Headfort School, Meath

Hedley Park School, Dublin

International School of Dublin, Dublin

iScoil, Dublin/National

Kildare Steiner Primary School, Kildare

Kildare Steiner Secondary School, Kildare

Kilkenny Steiner School, Kilkenny

Liberty Christian School, Limerick

Loreto College Junior School, Dublin

Lyceé Francais International Samuel Beckett (Primary School), Dublin

Lyceé Francais International Samuel Beckett (Secondary School), Dublin

Mater Dei Academy Secondary School, Cork

Monkstown Park Junior School, Dublin

Mount Anville Montessori Junior School, Dublin

Nord Anglia International School, Dublin

ALFA Steiner Secondary School, Clare

Rathdown Junior School, Dublin

Rathgar Junior School, Dublin

Rockboro Primary School, Cork

SAOL Christian School, Louth

Scoil Mhuire Junior School, Cork

Shaheeda Zainab Independent Muslim Primary School, Dublin

Sharavogue School, Dublin

Sligo Sudbury School, Sligo

St Andrew’s College Junior School, Dublin

St Anthony’s School, Westmeath

St Conleth’s College Junior School, Dublin

St Gerard’s Junior School, Wicklow

St Kilian’s German School, Dublin

St Mary’s College Junior School, Dublin

St Michael’s College Junior School, Dublin

St Nicholas Montessori, Dublin

Sutton Park Junior School, Dublin

The Teresian School, Dublin

West Cork Sudbury School, Cork

Weston Primary Montessori School, Kildare

Wicklow Democratic School (Sudbury), Wicklow

Wicklow Montessori School, Wicklow

Willow Park Junior School, Dublin

Woodlands Academy, Wicklow