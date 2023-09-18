Bohemian FC’s Bob Marley shirt sales pay for scholarship for former direct-provision resident

Bohemian FC/BIMM scholarship: Peacemore Magonya said he would have found funding his music-production course very difficult without the scholarship. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Peacemore Magonya (28), from South Africa, is “really excited” to be the first recipient of a scholarship launched by BIMM Institute Dublin and Bohemian Football Club for those currently or formerly housed in direct provision.

Mr Magonya arrived in Ireland at the end of 2019 and lived in direct provision for three years before “finally moving out this year”, he told The Irish Times.

This week, he’ll be starting a bachelor’s degree in modern music production at BIMM, after receiving the scholarship from BIMM and Bohs.

The scholarship was made possible from the sales of Bohemian’s 2022 Bob Marley shirt, together with the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI) and Amnesty International.

Daniel Lambert, chief operating officer at Bohemians, told The Irish Times the jersey, with images of Bob Marley’s face, was launched “in collaboration with Bob Marley’s family, to celebrate his last outdoor gig and only ever Irish gig in Dalymount Park in 1980″.

“We do a lot of work with people in direct provision and migrants and have done for a long time at Bohs. We get gifts for kids in direct provision every year at Christmas, and we work with MASI,” Mr Lambert said.

“So when we came up with the idea for the shirts, we said we wanted 10 per cent of the proceeds to go towards supporting people in direct provision. We raised a lot of money from the shirts and we spoke to BIMM to fund a scholarship,” he explained.

Applications for the scholarship were open to all current or former residents of the direct provision system in Ireland, including mature students, and it funds them to study Ireland’s first third-level degree course in contemporary music. It was open to those who wish to study drums, guitar, bass, vocals and songwriting.

After receiving the scholarship, Mr Magonya’s fees will be paid in full for the four-year degree course, worth up to €12,000.

“I’ve always been into music, since I was about 11. A friend of mine sent me the scholarship details, and I looked into it and for me it’s an incredible opportunity,” he said.

“It would’ve been a real challenge for me to be able to do it without the scholarship. There are so many people into music who need an opportunity like this, I hope it continues”.

Now living in Drogheda, Magonya hopes to “move closer to Dublin to save myself the commute to BIMM”.

“I know it will be hard because there’s a housing crisis but I hope I can find somewhere. I’m really excited to start on Monday,” he said.

BIMM Institute campus dean Alan Cullivan said the college was “delighted” to work with Bohemian FC to award the scholarship to Magonya.

“BIMM and Bohemian FC share many interests including a love of music and a desire to shine a light on the circumstances that immigrants endure in direct provision centres, a system which we believe should come to an end,” he said.

“Also similar to Bohemian FC, BIMM is an inclusive campus and we strive to be as diverse and as welcoming as we possibly can. We cannot wait to work with Peacemore over the next four years”.