Templeogue College inspection report finds ‘significant’ numbers of teachers dissatisfied with school leadership

The report noted that communication and progress at staff meetings has been hampered by “non-teaching and learning agenda items”.

A significant number of teachers at Templogue College have been disaffected and dissatisfied with the leadership of the school, according to Department of Education inspection report.

The inspection took place earlier this year at the Spritian-run boys’ secondary school in south Dublin which has been at the centre of grievances and mediation efforts between leadership and some staff.

A mediator earlier this year found that many staff reported the atmosphere as “toxic” and pointed to a “clash of cultures” between leadership and core staff.

The Department’s whole school evaluation report on management, leadership and learning at the 700-student school, published on Wednesday, states that the quality of teaching and learning was good overall and teachers and school leaders had set high expectations for students

It said the principal, deputy principal, assistant principals and other school leaders collectively managed and oversaw the smooth day-to-day running of the school, but improvement was needed in some areas including internal communication and communication with parents.

“While some teachers reported very positive working relationships with the senior management team, a significant number of teachers were disaffected and reported dissatisfaction with current leadership of the school,” it found.

The report says the school community recognises that communication requires significant improvement in order to facilitate “trusting, positive, professional and productive working relationships”.

“The trustees, board, and the senior management team recognised this need to improve working relationships and following a recommendation by the trustees, the board of management has recently appointed a workplace facilitator,” it said.

The report says all teachers and senior management should actively participate in the facilitation process and the Health and Safety Authority’s “work positive” programme, aimed at driving positive change and improving working relationships.

It said these items should be dealt with through other processes, such as the facilitation process, to allow for more discussion about school policies and facilitate sharing of good teaching and learning practices at staff meetings.

This, while not stated, is likely to be a referenced to a number of issues of controversy such as allegations of a “non-inclusive culture” regarding LGBT issues and the taking down of a Pride flag in the school canteen.

This prompted the school to issue a statement earlier this year, stating that the school stands “against discrimination and prejudice in all its forms” and was committed to addressing complaints made by staff members.

The Department’s inspection report, meanwhile, also flagged issues regarding internal communication.

“Staff meeting agendas and slides have been shared but minutes and decisions have not been recorded and circulated to all staff. Minutes from staff meetings should be maintained and circulated to all teachers in a reasonable time frame before the next planned staff meeting. Actions agreed should be in the minutes together with persons responsible,” the report said.

Some staff were not aware of how to access the board meeting minutes and agreed reports. The staff nominees to the board should ensure that all agreed reports from the board are readily available