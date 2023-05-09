Media literacy for students vital to protecting democracy, says Minister

The development of critical thinking and media literacy among students is needed to help protect democracy, Minister for Media, Catherine Martin, has said.

She was speaking at an event to announce the winners of the NewsBrands Ireland Press Pass student journalism competition for transition year students.

At a time when disinformation is spreading rapidly online, Ms Martin said young people need to be equipped with the skills to inform themselves and access trusted information.

“Investment in the development of critical thinking and media literacy in this country is vital and I am acutely aware of this as Minister for Media. The importance of education in meeting the challenges of navigating today’s rapidly changing media environment cannot be understated,” she said.

In all, more than 11,000 transition year students across Ireland took part in the Press Pass competition this year which saw prizes awarded in categories including news writing, features, opinion, sports journalism, photojournalism and best school newspaper.

Students from Moville Community College in Donegal were presented with the overall prize for their student newspaper, TY Times.

Michael Foley, chairman of the Press Pass judging panel, said the students should be proud of themselves for publishing a student newspaper of such high quality.

“The publication stood out immediately for its attention-grabbing front page excellent news and production values and wide range of content which included opinion pieces, local news reports, interviews and sports news and features, and even ‘letters to the editor’. It is clear that a huge amount of work went in to creating this excellent production so congratulations to the students,” he said.

[ News publishers ‘hugely devaluing’ their content, says former Farmers Journal editor ]

Other winners included Grace De Bhal, Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, Dingle (features); Cian Morrison, Coláiste An Chraoibhín, Fermoy (news); Elyssa Thornhill, Coláiste an Chraoibhín, Fermoy (opinion); Isabella Danaher, Coláiste Muire, Ennis (photojournalism); Amelia Corcoran, Coláiste Muire, Ennis (sports).

The work of all the finalists is available to view online.

The event, hosted by broadcaster Matt Cooper, was attended by the award-winning school students, their teachers and families, along with newspaper editors and journalists.

Press Pass 2023 Winners

Overall Winner

Moville Community College for TY Times

Features

Grace De Bhal, Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, Dingle Noah Kavanagh, Moville Community College, Donegal Beck Fitzgibbon, Clonakilty Community College, Co. Cork

News

Cian Morrison, Coláiste An Chraoibhín, Fermoy Oisín Ó Fearghail, Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, Dingle Sadhbh Kennedy, Pobailscoil Na Trionóide, Youghal

Opinion

Elyssa Thornhill, Coláiste an Chraoibhín, Fermoy Jara Schaufler, Moville Community College, Donegal Neasa O’ Farrell, Coláiste Muire, Ennis

School Newspaper

TY Times, Moville Community College, Donegal Realtín, Coláiste Muire, Crosshaven Banagher Examiner, Banagher College

Photojournalism

Isabella Danaher, Coláiste Muire, Ennis Maya Hogan, Coláiste Muire, Ennis Ava Farrell, St. Mary’s Secondary School, Ballina

Sports Journalism