Student Hub digest: They don’t mix, they don’t assimilate and their culture is too powerful

Welcome to this week’s edition of the Student Hub email digest: In this issue, Brianna Parkins writes about the Irish in Australia, Ed Power lists his selection of 20 of the best hard rock albums of all time, we feature a review of Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything, Naomi O’Leary reports from Hesperange, Luxembourg, on the family behind an Irish property empire. We have a TV guide for the week and the knotty story of Shamima Begum.

They don’t mix, they don’t assimilate and their culture is too powerful - they’re the Irish in Australia: There are thousands of them, and more are coming in every day. They tend to congregate in the same suburbs. They’ve taken over some of the restaurants which sell their strange-smelling food, and on certain days they take out their instruments in public and sing their exotic folk songs loudly. It’s easy to forget the Irish in Australia are immigrants too when debates around ‘how many is too many’ circle in Ireland on the topic of migration, writes Brianna Parkins.

Ross O’Carroll-Kelly: Here we are on the roof of the house, vaping away to our horts’ content: “So,” I go, “what’s happening in your life at the moment?” And Honor’s there, “Er, what focking business is it of yours?” I’m like, “Hey, I was only asking.”

Metallica, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and more: 20 of the best hard rock albums of all time: Metal giants Metallica have just released their long awaited new album. Where do the US band sit in the pantheon of rock gods? Ed Power reports.

Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything: The anti-Late Late with an eclectic bunch of headers: Along with everyone else who has graced Irish television in the past 10 years, Angela Scanlon has been sucked into the “conversation” regarding the potential next Late Late Show host, writes Ed Power.

Burke family have keen understanding of legal system. So why are they waging a futile war against it? When I first wrote about the Burkes of Castlebar a year ago – then an only moderately notorious family of high-achieving, homeschooled, evangelical Christians – someone on social media wisecracked that we would eventually need an entire branch of the judiciary dedicated exclusively to hearing their cases, writes Jennifer O’Connell.

The Luxembourg family behind an Irish property empire: A burgeoning Irish property empire headed by a controversial landlord who evicted tenants and put their flats on Airbnb leads back to this neat family home on an unassuming suburban street in Luxembourg. Naomi O’Leary reports from Hesperange, Luxembourg.

TV guide: 12 of the best shows to watch this week, beginning tonight: Including Our Changing Planet, Rillington Place, Am I Here and The Hunt for Raoul Moat.

How do we gauge how big a mess we’re in? Turn to a historian: Ellie Payne, TCD historian and History of the Future podcast host, makes the case for being glass-half-full, writes Joe Humphreys.

A gorgeous soul’: Tributes flow for Mark Sheehan, guitarist with The Script who has died aged 46. The guitarist and co-founder of the band died in hospital after a short illness.

I’m Not a Monster: The knotty story of Shamima Begum, a London teen turned exiled terrorist: Why does a 15-year-old Londoner leave her home and family to join an international terrorist group and live her life in a caliphate more than 2,000 miles away? Is it ever possible to answer that question, asks Fiona McCann.