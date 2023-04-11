The challenges posed by AI mean human experts have never been more important

“We’ve had enough of experts!” That famous phrase uttered by Michael Gove during the 2016 Brexit debate in the UK encapsulated a mood of many who felt tired of being lectured to by people who seemed removed from their daily lives.

That mood was also reflected during a Brexit town hall debate in Sheffield when an economist spoke about the potentially negative impact that leaving the European Union would have on the UK’s GDP, where a voice from the crowd challenged: “That’s all very well talking about your GDP, but what about our GDP?”

During the pandemic, while there were many superb contributions by experts in science and public health, there was evidence of a growing public distrust and even rejection of scientific evidence and research. This is echoed in discourse around climate change and biodiversity loss.

As we increasingly see evidence-based research being dismissed, this is accompanied by a growing distrust of those perceived to be in control of that expertise.

Populists across Europe increasingly base their campaigns on what they market as “common sense” in sharp contrast to dreary evidence-based reports.

Historically, when governments made a decision, that would be relayed through established channels such as RTÉ, The Irish Times or other traditional media, after suitable interrogation or fact checking. Similarly, when a scientist made a discovery, it would be peer-reviewed and published in relevant journals.

Today, anyone can communicate their views and their “set of facts” through digital channels. They don’t need to be fact-checked or peer-reviewed. The mainstream media or “so-called academic experts” cannot control what might best be called “alternative truths”. Indeed, to get access to reliable fact-based journalism or scientific research, much of it is hidden behind a paywall.

And if it is not enough that those who devote their lives to ensuring that facts and the truth matter are being challenged by those who do not see a value in evidence-based research, our expertise as humans is being superseded by artificial intelligence and machine learning.

In his book, Homo Deus (2016), Yuval Noah Harari poses a question at the end: “What will happen to society, politics and daily life when non-conscious but highly intelligent algorithms know us better than we know ourselves?”

A large chunk of global power has shifted to those who own and design complex algorithms that now determine so many parts of all our lives.

While in the past, those in power could shape how technologies were developed and determine how they would be used, based on the advice offered by experts, that role is increasingly in the hands of a small number of mostly men who tend to broadly share a similar vision of the world.

During the 18 months or more that those of us on the Oireachtas media committee were engaged in pre-legislative scrutiny of what became the Online Safety and Media Regulation Act, the difficulty of trying to regulate a digital environment that was changing so rapidly became ever more clear.

The convergence of new technologies should be forcing more public and political debate around issues such as an ethical framework regarding the use of artificial intelligence; how far should we go with genetic modification of humans, animals and food; do we need a type of Geneva Convention for cyberspace; and how might a non-aligned country such as Ireland respond to a state-sponsored cyberattack?

The emergence of machine learning that can write considered articles presents an enormous challenge to universities, not just in relation to how students are assessed but equally regarding whether we need to invest in expertise from academic research when machines can do it for us. No longer a case of “we’ve had enough of experts” and more “we no longer have a need for experts”.

Malcolm Byrne: 'The convergence of technologies poses challenges, opportunities and questions for academics, for politicians and for all of us.' Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill

The convergence of technologies poses challenges, opportunities and questions for academics, for politicians and for all of us.

In medicine, would you trust a 100 per cent accurate AI-enabled machine to carry out your surgery or the human consultant, even though the latter would be more likely to make a mistake? Who should decide?

AI-enabled drones are now able to target individuals and kill them. In defence circles, there are debates about the stage at which there should be human intervention: once the drone identifies a suspect, should it make the decision to execute, or should it remain in human hands?

I have, perhaps, painted a dystopian society where the human expert is challenged both by those who do not want to engage with evidence-based research and by technology that may go further than we have ever imagined.

But the role of human experts in society has never been more important. They must stand up for the truth and for learning and take on those who seek to undermine research and academic endeavour. They must also lead the debate around how we adapt as a society in a world of quantum computing, machine learning and big data.

Human experts must continue to place a value on ethics and on social responsibility. But they must not only lead that discussion in a university setting. They need to contribute to public debate.

The challenge to all in the research community is to set out in an understandable fashion why and how their research can make an impact, as well as why it is important that research informs policy.

It also means understanding the concerns and fears of those who may believe that “experts” are out to get them and looking to convince those of the importance of research.

As part of that contract, government must place a value on that research and expertise and ensure that our education system supports both experts and learners in the challenges and opportunities the digital century will present.

Any research strategy must always place a premium on research excellence. We can never have enough of experts.

Malcolm Byrne is Fianna Fáil spokesman on further and higher education, research, innovation and science. This is an abridged version of a recent address he delivered to the Royal Irish Academy