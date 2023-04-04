One of Ireland’s last Latin teachers has retired. Is it the end of the line for a ‘dead’ language?

After 50 years serving as a monk and a teacher in Glenstal Abbey, Fr Christopher Dillon is ready to retire. When he began his service, the Catholic Church had only recently stopped using Latin as the language for Mass. Older readers will recall that Latin, despite being a “dead language”, was still widely taught in schools and seen as essential for careers in law, medicine and other areas. In fact, until the 1970s, Latin was compulsory for almost anyone bound for university.

These days modern languages such as French, German, Spanish or even Mandarin Chinese are a centrepiece of second-level education – and Latin is a fringe subject, mostly only on offer in a handful of fee-charging schools.

“Latin was the language of international scholarship, from the year dot until at least the mid-19th century,” says Fr Dillon. “When German and English scientists wanted to communicate, they used Latin, as they would be equally proficient. I was also drawn to the inherent value of Latin literature.”

Fr Christopher Dillon in the library at Glenstal Abbey, Limerick. Photograph: Brian Arthur

Latin has been criticised as an elitist subject: only available to a tiny few, irrelevant to the modern world and, at best, far less useful than learning a modern European or Asian language.

Latin was recently abolished as a stand-alone subject at Junior Cert and, instead, now forms an optional strand of a revised classics syllabus, where students are required to study either Latin or Ancient Greek.

As the root language for all Romance languages, including French, Italian, Portuguese, Romanian and Spanish – and a language that significantly influenced English and Irish – Latin can help enhance understanding of other languages.

Latin is also a highly inflected language, which means that the form or ending of some words changes depending on factors including tense, person, mood or case. Inflection is rarer in English, but common in Irish, Spanish and French, so Fr Dillon says the grammatical rules and structure of Latin helps students with other languages.

Studying Latin texts means studying slavery, rape, war and genocide, so we can have conversations about racism and sexuality — Fr Christopher Dillon

Traditionally, Latin has one of the highest numbers of H1 results, with 38.8 per cent securing top marks last year.

“There is an exactness and precision of meaning in Latin,” says Fr Dillon. “In English, however, there can be approximate communication and this, in turn, can lead to misunderstandings and conflict. Perhaps this is why there is so much anger in the modern world, when people communicate in an imprecise way.”

Fr Dillon says that he was always interested in literature, and learned how Latin writers influenced English language writers right through the middle ages and beyond.

“The echoes of Latin writers are everywhere: in Chaucer, Spencer, Milton and Shakespeare. I have really enjoyed seeing how people thought in Europe 2,000 years ago, and not divorced from how we think today. The idea of the underworld fed into the Christian idea of hell, and was influenced by the Virgilian underworld.”

In recent years, Latin has undergone a surprising mini-revival.

Last year, 88 students took the subject for the Leaving Cert, compared to 44 in 2021 and 53 in 2020. The charismatic English classical scholar, Prof Mary Beard, has helped bring the ancient world to new audiences. In the UK, meanwhile, the Conservative government rolled out a pilot project to bring Latin to 40 state schools in 2021, aimed at tackling the subject’s reputation as elitist.

Dr Louise Maguire, chair of the Classical Association of Ireland, points out that Latin meets the matriculation requirements of some third-level institutions for an additional language to Irish.

But perhaps this subject, which is only available to a minority in what are typically fee-charging schools, is indeed elitist and Eurocentric: why, for instance, are we fixated on Greek and Roman civilisations, yet Mesopotamia, ancient Egypt and Mesoamerican civilisations such as the Aztecs and Mayans get a fraction of the attention?

Fr Dillon says the impact of the Roman Empire was huge and, with such a vast store of literature that was not readily accessible in other ancient languages, Latin became the language of learning.

“There’s no oral or aural exams in Latin – it’s all focused on what is written on the page,” adds Maguire. “This can really suit some students with special educational needs as they don’t have to listen for intonation or nuance.

“We don’t simply glorify the West: studying Latin texts means studying slavery, rape, war and genocide, so we can have conversations about racism and sexuality ... We are particularly happy with the new Junior Cycle course.”

Humanities involves the education of the soul, but there has been a shift in modern secular society which does not necessarily believe in the soul, says Fr Dillon.

“This is a shift of values, where the concepts of honour, beauty and excellence are treated as luxurious options, a distraction from the bottom line. Abstract concepts, which Latin can help students to grasp, are being screened out. That is why I think Latin still matters.”

While I have retired from teaching, I’m still teaching Latin to the monks who wish to learn the language as part of their prayers — Fr Christopher Dillon

Fr Dillon’s retirement from teaching bookends a long educational journey which began when he was taught by Benedictine monks in England.

“I always found them courteous and kind,” he says. “Growing up in the 1960s, I thought that I would have a wild, adventurous life, but these men taught me a great deal about being a human being, and I felt that I could have a worse life than teaching young people. Monastic life may sound boring, but it was far from it.

'As a monk, we start with early morning prayer at 6am. Then there’s a fairly rapid breakfast, and it’s over to the school by 9am to teach.' Fr Christopher Dillon at Glenstal Abbey. Photograph: Brian Arthur

“I spent my first 20 years teaching and house mastering at Glenstal. It was a huge privilege to educate young minds, which makes it such a horrendous crime that some people abused that privilege and harmed young people.”

His time in Glenstal has been marked by routine – but he is not leaving all that behind.

“As a monk, we start with early morning prayer at 6am. Then there’s a fairly rapid breakfast, and it’s over to the school by 9am to teach. As a house master, it was my job to get the boys up in the morning, get them fed and get them ready for school. Sometimes, after school, there would be games, and we helped out with that,” he says.

“But I’m not retiring entirely: there’s a guest house at Glenstal and it’s my job to look after those visitors. And, while I have retired from teaching, I’m still teaching Latin to the monks who wish to learn the language as part of their prayers.”

A student’s view: ‘For clarity of thought, Latin is second to no other language.’

Luke Nicholas, who sat his Leaving Cert last year, is asked all the time why he chose to study Latin ahead of more modern languages.

“Latin was a big part of Irish education for a long time, but is now more or less gone,” says Nicholas, who attended Glenstal Abbey.

“When I was 12 and just starting in Glenstal, my parents spoke to me about studying Latin. There were only seven of us in the class and, by second year, just four.”

When I studied it, it was very analytical. You need to be very precise and to understand what each word means in its context — Luke Nicholas

Luke Nicholas, who was a student at Glenstal Abbey, secured nine H1s in the Leaving Cert and the highest Latin mark in Ireland. Photograph: Denis Hooper

He ended us loving the language, he says, because it offered something different to everything else.

“When I studied it, it was very analytical. You need to be very precise and to understand what each word means in its context,” he says.

“And because everything in Latin is a text that has survived for 1,000 years or more, it is all historic, poetic or philosophical, containing a complicated set of ideas that cannot be watered down to easy format. For clarity of thought, Latin is second to no other language.”

It certainly worked out for him in the end.

Nicolas, a student of Fr Dillon, ended up securing nine H1s in his Leaving Cert, equalling the national record.

On top of that, he secured the highest Leaving Cert Latin result in Ireland, for which he won the Classical Association of Ireland’s 2022 president’s medal.

Nicholas is now studying English literature at Cambridge University.

