I’m due to graduate shortly but don’t know where to go looking for a job

I’m due to complete my degree in software engineering and graduate in a few months. I keep hearing about graduates walking into jobs but I’m not sure where to begin, who to talk to or how to put my name out there. I’m not the most outgoing of people and find all that stuff hard. Do you have any advice on how I should proceed?

Given the strength of the Irish economy, when you graduate in a few months’ time you will be emerging into a very positive employment marketplace, notwithstanding recent retrenchment within the tech sector.

Many are offering very favourable terms and conditions, including remote working options. They are also putting much more effort into inducting and integrating new employees into their organisations.

My first advice is to engage with the careers office in your university. They will advise you on how to research both within their database of active employers seeking graduates and online.

Once you have identified a list of potential employers, research the companies’ online, get as much information as possible about them.

If you identify a specific vacancy, ask HR for a copy of the job description. It is important that your covering letter reflects this research or your application may not get past the first stage.

Ask whether you can speak to a software engineering graduate the company recruited in the previous two years and try to establish their views on the company, how interesting the work is and how interested the employer is in mentoring new graduates.

I also ran your question past Colman Collins who established Collins McNicholas Recruitment & HR Services Group, a recruitment partner with many multinational companies based here, and author of How to Succeed in Your First Job.

Collins suggests you research potential employers not just in terms of salaries, benefits and career prospects but also in relation to the mission of the company, its culture and values.

This should involve asking some current or former employees about how the company “walks the talk” in terms of living up to its values.

He also suggests you check out a company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy to see if it is aligned with your values in relation to sustainability and other areas.

If you get to the interview stage with a prospective employer, be ready to ask questions of your prospective boss. A good question might be: “If I am offered and accept this job, what would you expect me to achieve by the end of my probationary period?” Their response will give you a good indication as to how realistic you think their expectations are.

Deciding which company to seek your first job with and performing well at an interview is all about research – not just the online research but looking “under the bonnet” to see if this really is the company you want to start your career with.