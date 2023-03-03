Welcome to this edition of The Student Hub weekly digest. This week, we have the clothes swappers combatting fashion waste, one skirt and shirt at a time; the State may fund thousands of student beds; Justine McCarthy on GSK and the mother-and-baby-home children, calls for further controls on the rental market, where to watch space metalwork turn molten metal into a plastic helmet (the Mandalorian), Emer McLysaght on baby names agus uachtarán Chonradh na Gaeilge ar chuid de theipeanna an Stáit agus ar an gcaoi gur gá é a tharraingt in aghaidh a thola go minic chun gníomhú.

The clothes swappers combatting fashion waste, one skirt and shirt at a time: If we think about plastic waste, we envisage water bottles or food packaging, not skirts and shirts. “When we throw away clothing, this is what ‘away’ actually means,” the woman narrating Trashion tells us. The shocking short film shows mountains of toxic waste burning in the Dandora dumpsite in Kenya.

State may fund thousands of student beds in DCU, UCD and Trinity: Thousands of student beds may be built at DCU, UCD and Trinity under plans for universities to receive public funding in exchange for offering affordable rents.

Universities call for end to ‘restrictive’ Government controls on staffing and salaries: Europe-wide report says Irish universities face greater controls and lack of freedom over recruitment.

Rent control reduces supply and makes life even harder for new tenants: At an early age children learn that if you squeeze a long balloon at one end it bulges at the other end, and squeezing too hard has explosive consequences.

‘Níl an Stát uaillmhianach go leor agus ní raibh riamh’: “Níl an Stát uaillmhianach go leor agus ní raibh riamh.” Sin a dúirt Paula Melvin, Uachtarán Chonradh na Gaeilge, agus í ag machnamh ar 130 bliain de stair an eagrais cúpla lá roimh ardfheis na bliana seo.

Until GSK compensates mother-and-baby-home children, don’t buy its medicines: The drug giant rang up worldwide sales of more than £29 billion last year. Its refusal to contribute a cent to State’s redress scheme is inexcusable.

Talk by controversial UK preacher at Trinity College cancelled over security fears: A talk by a UK preacher at an event at Trinity College Dublin on Friday has been cancelled due to security fears. Mohammed Hijab had been due to speak at an event organised by the college’s Muslim Students Association on the topic of “hedonism”.

The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda are back with a bunch of space Enoch Burkes: Series three of The Mandalorian (Disney+) starts with a Mandalorian – not the Mandalorian – smelting stuff in the cave where she lives.

I’ve no interest in having a baby but am obsessed by the names parents choose: When I was younger I railed against what I perceived to be a “boring” name, always opting for “Elizabeth”, “Jessica” or “Stephanie” when playing pretend boarding school and for a long time wished I was called “Veda” after watching My Girl every day for a whole summer.