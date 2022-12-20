My daughter wants to be a primary teacher but is weak at Irish

The best way to prepare for an oral exam is to practise conversing with a fellow student or a person with a fluency in Irish. Photograph: iStock

My daughter has her heart set on becoming a primary schoolteacher. Given the shortage of teachers, it seems like a good idea. She is worried, however, because Irish is one of her weakest subjects, and fears she might not secure the required grade for entry into college. Have you any advice?

The entry requirement for Irish in primary school teaching courses is 60-69 per cent, or a H4 under the current grading system. Previously the minimum requirement was the old C3, or 55-59 per cent, so the standard is higher.

As the orals now account for some 40 per cent of the overall marks in Irish, if she performs well in this section of the exam, she will be well on her way to meeting the H4 entry requirement. She has a few months left to improve her proficiency as all orals are due to take place over Easter next.

Firstly, she should familiarise herself with how marks are awarded in the orals. The exam, which lasts 15 minutes, is broken into three main parts.

First is the welcome (five marks): your daughter says hello to the examiner, gives her name, age, address, birthday and exam number. Make sure she has this well prepared. A good start will settle her nerves.

Next is poetry reading (35 marks): The examiner will choose one of five prescribed poems – Mo Ghrá-sa, Geibheann, Colscaradh, An tEarrach Thiar, or An Spailpín Fánach – for her to read. She must not forget to first read the title and poet’s name.

Up next are picture stories (80 marks): the examiner will pick one of the 20 “sraith pictiurí” and she will be required to speak about what is going on in the picture in either the past or present tense. Then, she must ask the examiner three questions about the chosen sraith pictiúr. The examiner will then ask her three specific questions on the picture.

Finally, there is the general conversation (120 marks): Typically there are about eight minutes for the “comhrá” part of the exam. She should try to lead the conversation to topics she is comfortable talking about.

Potential topics include yourself, your family, where you live, your pastimes or hobbies, school, what you hope to do after school.

The only way you can do this is by practising discussing these issues with a fellow student or a person with a fluency in Irish.

Current affairs is also important. In the light of the cost-of-living crisis at home and war in Ukraine, she should prepare to discuss these issues in general terms.

Programmes on TG4 with English subtitles are an excellent way to tune the ear to conversational Irish.

Additionally, she should record herself doing a mock oral (five poems/20 sraith/comhrá topics) she is comfortable with, and listen back regularly to it over the coming months.

