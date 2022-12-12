Golden Globes 2023: The Banshees of Inisherin leads with eight nominations

Welcome to the latest edition of The Student Hub email digest. In this issue Donald Clarke writes about the Golden Globe nominations, Una Mullally talks to the co-ordinator of the Tallaght Drug & Alcohol Task Force, Denis Walsh looks at the fixture clash between the GAA and FIFA and Colin Harvey argues that an evidence-based dialogue on how best to achieve Irish unity defies the caricatures of its critics.

The Banshees of Inisherin leads with eight Golden Globes nominations: Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin has scored an impressive eight nominations for the upcoming Golden Globes awards. In a rare occurrence, four actors from the same film were mentioned.

Crack cocaine is ‘huge’ in Dublin. We are past the warning sign phase: “I’m not sure so much has changed this year. It’s the same as what we were seeing last year — people coming in dishevelled, a lot of desperation on the street, homelessness, people using crack cocaine chaotically, food poverty and energy poverty is a big issue,” Grace Hill, co-ordinator of Tallaght Drug & Alcohol Task Force (TDATF) in Dublin told me on Friday. I had given her a call, to see how she and her team were coping amid what has been described as a crack cocaine epidemic.

Clash between hurling and the World Cup final is not a zero-sum game: There is no end to the ratings war. No diplomatic solution. No territorial divvy-up that would satisfy anybody in the relentless, round-the-clock conflict. Nobody can even say where the borders lie. In the wild west of the digital universe, it’s a free-for-all: clicks, likes, views, shares, tags, traffic, dwell-time, cookies, cookie preferences, data harvesting, wall-to-wall surveillance, involuntary profiling. George Orwell would love to have invented a world like this.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni says his team have worked out where to hurt Croatia: Argentina will trust their system when they face Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals and believe they have worked out how to hurt the 2018 runners-up, coach Lionel Scaloni said on Monday.

Justine McCarthy: Wallace’s sympathy for Iranian regime strips bare his faux radicalism: Even Spain’s vanquished footballers must have a better chance of winning the World Cup this month than Mick Wallace has of getting re-elected to the European Parliament in 2024.

Fintan O’Toole: Ireland has had one big idea in the last 64 years: The model of capitalism on which Ireland now depends requires a large injection of socialism. As the State enters its second century, there is little doubt that it has to get bigger, more active and more capable.

A Border poll this decade remains likely and preparing for it is essential: There is a seldom-acknowledged dimension to the Brexit response on this island. While being hard on yourself is a familiar quality, it is worth taking a generous step back. Faced with outrageous provocation over a sustained period, including from Westminster/Whitehall, the focus is on legal and political solutions. That was plain in the calm and controlled reaction to Brexit and is again present in the thinking about the future.

Weather warning extended to Friday as emergency group meets over cold snap: The National Emergency Co-ordination Group met on Sunday to assess the impact of the current cold snap which has caused disruption to flights and has created hazardous conditions on the roads.

Diarmaid Ferriter: We have not yet reached an era of mature Civil War commemoration: Fifty years ago, the Department of Defence had no desire to commemorate the Civil War. Responding to suggestions it should mark the 50th anniversary of key events in 1922, including the taking over of Dublin Castle from the British administration and the occupation of the Four Courts by anti-Treaty republicans, the response of the department was that “it would not be appropriate to have any state commemoration of any of the events which were part of the aftermath of the Treaty, up to and including the Civil War”.

Planning legislation will ‘respect rights of people to make their views known’, says Darragh O’Brien: Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has said new legislation to increase the power of local authorities to make compulsory purchase orders, including measures to clarify how they can acquire vacant or derelict properties, will “fully respect the rights of people to make their views known” and to make objections.

Laura Slattery: 2022 was the year when even journalists went on strike: It made for an unusual sight: a crowd of striking employees of the New York Times holding placards reading “fair wages”, “all the news not fit to print” and “honk if you love unions” outside its midtown Manhattan skyscraper.