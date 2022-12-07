Parents urged to keep children at home if feeling unwell amid virus surge and strep A concerns

All schools are due to receive letters from the Health Service Executive which warn of a “significant increase” in viral infections. Photograph: iStock

All schools are due to receive letters from the Health Service Executive (HSE) which warn of a “significant increase” in viral infections and concern over serious bacterial infections such as strep A.

The letter, from Dr Eamonn O’Moore, director of national health protection and Dr Abigail Collins, national clinical lead for public health among children, asks parents to keep children at home if they are unwell.

It says while many children may have a runny nose or a slight cough in winter season, a child who is feeling unwell with a fever, cough or sore throat should stay at home until those symptoms have finished.

“Children with symptoms are more likely to spread infections. For example, they may spread flu or bacterial infections. Staying home when unwell will help prevent spread to other children, families and staff,” it states.

READ MORE

The latter says there has been a large increase in general viral infections among children and young people this winter.

“We have seen a significant increase in the usual winter viral infections. This includes an increase in flu. This is because children are mixing together more. In previous years social contact was much reduced. This in turn reduced the rates of routine infection,” the letter says..

Symptoms of viral infections typically include runny or blocked nose; mild fever; cough; and tiredness. Many children with viral infections also have a generalised rash. It says most children with viral infections can safely be cared for at home.

In relation to strep A, it says that while there have been cases of this serious bacterial infection, severe infection is rare.

It says strep A more commonly causes infections such as tonsillitis, scarlet fever and skin infections.

[ Strep A: When do normal symptoms become an emergency? ]

“Ireland has seen cases of more serious infections recently. But so far there has been no increase compared to what we saw before the Covid-19 pandemic,” it states.

It says the most important measure for families and children is to stay home if unwell.

In addition, it says any with a potential infection should cover their coughs and sneezes and keep hands clean

“These measures that we all got used to with Covid-19 are still important. They should be encouraged for everyone. These measures help stop the spread of infection,” it adds.

While there is no vaccine against many viral illnesses or strep A, it says that making sure children are up to date on all recommended vaccinations will help stop them getting an infection and make them less likely to be unwell if they do get an infection.

“Routine childhood vaccinations protect against many significant viral and bacterial infections,” it states.

The nasal spray flu vaccine is available for children aged two to 17 years, which helps protect against severe infection with flu and onward spread.

Anyone concerned about their child is advised to check hse.ie, where there is information on coughs, colds, fever, rashes and symptoms of concern.

There is also advice on when to contact your GP or go to a hospital emergency department.

The letters come after a five-year-old girl died of a severe form of the strep A infection in Northern Ireland and as a possible link to the death of another child in the State is under investigation.

[ Strep A: HSE urges vigilance as increase in infections investigated ]

Health officials are examining a recent increase in cases of a form of strep A, which may have been a contributory factor to the death of a four-year-old in the northeast/north Dublin region.

Strep A infections are usually mild and may result in sore throat or scarlet fever, and are normally treated with antibiotics.

However, in rare cases it can develop into a more serious infection, known as invasive Group A strep (iGAS), that can cause lethal sepsis, shock or meningitis.

Department of Health officials sought to play down the dangers to the public from the bacterial infection but said that more cases are expected in the coming weeks.

The HSE said 21 of the 55 cases of iGAS this year have been detected since the start of October, with investigations under way into this “small increase”. Fourteen of the cases identified this year were in children under 10 years of age.

Two people over 55 are confirmed as having died as a result of the illness in the State this year.