Students at Trinity College Dublin. Parents who pay rent for their children attending third level will be entitled to a €500 tax credit. Photograph: iStock

Parents paying rent of third-level students to get €500 tax credit: Parents who pay rent for their children attending third level will be entitled to a €500 tax credit under new proposals agreed by the Government.

Truss is gone. The Tory experiment is dying. Kill it off: Remember Truss and Kwarteng only continued the madness of Osborne and Cameron. And hard years of repair lie ahead.

Voters do not care if Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is posh: A line can be crossed where public interest becomes invasive; Shane Ross has galloped through it.

The battle to save Ireland’s biodiversity will take place at sea: We urgently need ambitious marine conservation measures to be implemented, so that we can reach the required standards in all areas of our waters.

READ MORE

An Nollaig ar feadh na bliana: Bhí baile ann uair amháin i dtír áirithe nach féidir a ainmniú ach b’fhéidir go n-aithneofaí é. Ba ghnách leo gan soilse na Nollag a lasadh go dtí tosach na míosa sin. Thug siad faoi deara áfach go raibh bailte eile lámh leo siúd agus chromaidis ar chomóradh na Nollag uair éigin i lár na Samhna.

‘Abusive cretin’ James Corden on his restaurant ban: ‘I’ve done nothing wrong, on any level’. The host of the US Late Late Show dismisses the flap stemming from an Instagram post accusing him of boorishness.

Taylor Swift: Midnights — A tangled, twisting tour de force that will keep you wide awake. A thread of feverishness ripples through the record; perhaps the most angst-infused the singer has released since Reputation.