Three Dublin firefighters have been commended for their rescue of a teenage girl in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, after she got into difficulty while swimming on Saturday afternoon.

Paul Stanley, David Lorenzo and Stephen Bonfil were part of the Irish team competing in the World Rescue Challenge, an international event for emergency services organised by the World Rescue Organisation.

The three team members had been on a rest day and were swimming off Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio at about 4.30pm when they were alerted by a group of teenagers to a 15-year-old girl who was in distress some distance from the shore.

“The three of us decided to go for a swim and we were about 30m out from the shore and one of the lads looked over and said ‘that girl looks like she’s in trouble’,” Bonfil said. “A relation of hers, around the same age, he started waving frantically, so we just looked at each other and started swimming out to her.”

The girl had drifted about 80m from the beach, was out beyond her depth and was struggling to stay afloat and tiring rapidly, Bonfil said.

“We got to her, tried to reassure her, turned her over into the rescue position and at that point she lost consciousness. We started making our way back to shore, supporting her, keeping her airway out of the water, but the current was actually quite strong.

“We ended up doing a bit of a tag-team system. Dave jumped in to support her, then I brought her in for a while, and then Paul jumped in to bring her in farther to the shore.”

All three men are paramedics.

“It just so happens that we’re team-mates and we’re all paramedics as well. So it was brilliant that when we clicked into action, we got the thing done. Even though we spoke different languages to the girl and her friends, it was no barrier. Paul Stanley is an advanced paramedic, so we were able to reassure people on the beach that we could look after her.”

The girl regained consciousness after about 60 seconds and was “scared but grateful”, Bonfil said.

“It all lasted about five to 10 minutes, it happens in the blink of an eye. It was so lucky that we were there, and that we had the skill set we had to be able to work together. I feel absolutely blessed that we just happened to be there”.

Dublin Fire Brigade commended all involved.

The Dublin firefighters and their colleagues in the Civil Defence went on to secure first place in two events in the World Challenge. The competition involves a series of events including “vehicle extrication”, in which teams rescue trapped casualties from simulated vehicle crashes under time and safety criteria, and “trauma care”, where teams treat simulated injuries and complex casualty scenarios.