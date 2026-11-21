Councillors will be informed of the new charges at a meeting next Tuesday. Photo: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

The cost of residents’ parking permits in Dublin city is to rise by 30 per cent in January, the first increase in more than 15 years, with annual increases to follow, under a new city council policy.

Households living on streets where pay-and-display parking is in operation – often where houses are without driveways – can buy annual permits to park on the public road outside their homes.

The current permit fee is €50 per year or €80 for two years. Non-residents parking in the same street pay meter rates of up to €4 an hour, depending on proximity to the centre.

The council last November floated the idea of increasing the permit cost to a maximum of €225 a year in the most expensive pay and display area, and €70 in the cheapest.

However, the proposal was roundly rejected by councillors on the basis the proposed increase was disproportionate.

The new policy, since developed by the council’s traffic and finance divisions, will result in the annual permit fee increasing from €50 to €65 and the two-year permit rising from €80 to €105 from January.

In each subsequent year the charges will increase, or decrease, “automatically”, the council said, in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which monitors inflation.

The cost of residential parking permits has not increased since 2011, but hourly meter rates for non-residents parking on the same streets have increased by 30 per cent over the same period, the council said.

The residents’ charges “have not kept pace with inflation or other parking fee increases. In the yellow zone the cost of parking for 12 hours is roughly equivalent to the cost of a resident permit for an entire year”, it said.

In the high demand “yellow zone”, on-street parking costs €4 an hour. This includes the city centre but stretches to streets around the Mater hospital in Phibsborough on the northside, and Clyde Road, Ballsbridge, on the southside.

This charge will also increase annually in line with the CPI, and from January will rise to €4.20.

The charge for the “red zone” including Ranelagh, Rathmines and the rest of Ballsbridge on the southside, and parts of Stoneybatter and the northeast inner city on the northside, will increase from €3.50 to €3.70 an hour.

The surrounding “green zone” charge will rise from €2 to €2.10. The outer “orange zone” will increase from €1.20 to €1.30.

Councillors will be informed of the new charges at a meeting next Tuesday. The same meeting will hear details of a proposed extension of the 30km/h speed limit in the city.

The council is starting public consultation to implement the 30km/h limit on almost all roads in the city. Currently that limit applies to just over 90 per cent of roads. If new bylaws are approved that limit will extend to just over 94 per cent.

In addition, a new 20km limit will be applied in the highest footfall streets in the city centre. This will bring the total number of roads with limits under 30km/h to almost 97 per cent and reduce roads with a 50-60km/h limit from 9.9 per cent to 3.2 per cent.

From January to October this year six people were killed on the city’s roads. Three were pedestrians, two were cyclists and one was using an e-scooter.

The number of serious injuries on the roads rose from 203 in 2017 to 321 in 2025, an increase of approximately 58 per cent.