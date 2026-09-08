Luas services resume following disruption caused by fire near Grafton Street

Emergency services on the scene of a fire near Grafton Street in Dublin. Photograph: Hugh Dooley/The Irish Times

Luas services in central Dublin have resumed after being disrupted earlier by a fire off Grafton Street, near Trinity College.

In a post on X earlier on Tuesday, Luas said Green Line services were not operating between Dominick and St Stephen’s Green.

Services were operating between Broombridge and Dominick only and between St Stephen’s Green and Brides Glen only.

“This is due to a non Luas related incident,” it said.

A Luas spokesperson said services were now resuming, but with knock-on delays.

Gardaí and several units of Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene on Tuesday morning after the fire started at about 6.30am.

It is understood that the blaze was caused by a fire near the Seasons Of Ireland giftshop and fashion outlet Mango at the bottom of the city’s main shopping street.

Smoke could still be seen coming from the area shortly after 8.15am.

The road, along which both directions of the Luas travel, was cordoned off by gardaí.

Fire fighters were beginning to leave the scene at 8.30am.

No injuries have been reported.

Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) said in a statement that five units, including a turntable ladder, went to the scene.

“The fire is under control and we have requested the assistance of ESB Networks, Gas Networks Ireland to the incident.

“Dublin City Council Environmental services are also on scene to remove debris from ground level.

“DFB remain on scene cooling hotspots and extinguishing any remaining pockets of fire.”