Fire near Grafton Street leads to disruption to Luas services

Emergency services on the scene of a fire near Grafton Street in Dublin. Photograph: Hugh Dooley/The Irish Times

Luas services in central Dublin have been disrupted by a fire off Grafton Street.

In a post on X, Luas said Green Line services are currently not operating between Dominick and St Stephen’s Green.

Services are operating between Broombridge and Dominick only and between St Stephen’s Green and Brides Glen only.

“This is due to a non Luas related incident,” it said.

Gardaí and several units of Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene on Tuesday morning after the fire started at about 6.30am.

It is understood that the blaze was caused by a fire near the Seasons Of Ireland giftshop and fashion outlet Mango at the bottom of the city’s main shopping street.

Smoke could still be seen coming from the area shortly after 8.15am.

The road, along which both directions of the Luas travel, was cordoned off by gardaí.

Fire fighters were beginning to leave the scene at 8.30am.