Irish Rail warns of severe disruption to north Dublin commuter rail services

There will be no Dart service between Malahide or Howth and Clontarf Road on Wednesday morning. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Irish Rail has warned there will be severe disruption to commuter rail services into north Dublin during Wednesday.

A spokesman said that repairs to overhead line damage at Raheny will see many northside Dart, northern commuter and enterprise services cancelled.

There will be no Dart service between Malahide or Howth and Clontarf Road. Trains will operate between Clontarf and Bray/Greystones.

Northern commuter services from Drogheda and Dundalk will terminate at Howth Junction and there will be delays and limited service between Dundalk/Drogheda and Howth Junction

Belfast Enterprise services will involve bus transfers between Dublin Connolly and Drogheda.

🚨MAJOR DISRUPTION

Weds 24th June, throughout morning, ongoing overhead line damage repairs.

❌No DART Malahide/Howth to Clontarf Rd

❌No Northern Commuter Howth Jctn to Connolly

Bus transfer Connolly to Drogheda for @EnterpriseTrain



Leapcard valid on @TFIupdates services. — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) June 24, 2026

The spokesman said Leap cards will be valid on all services.

Iarnród Éireann said the overhead lines at Raheny were damaged before 8.30pm on Tuesday. leading to only one track being available.

The spokesman said a decision was taken to defer repairs works due to a concert in Malahide attended by 20,000, to ensure customers could travel home.

Repair crews began work shortly after midnight. The cause of the damage is being investigated.