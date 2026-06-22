‘The magic continues’ – supporters of Cape Verde’s Pico Lopes celebrate World Cup odyssey

Neighbours in Ashling Close, Crumlin watch the match between Uruguay and Cape Verde which ended in a 2-2 draw.

The World Cup miracle continues for Cape Verde, though it feels less like a miracle with every passing match.

The minnows followed their credible 0-0 draw against European champions Spain with a well-deserved 2-2 result against Uruguay, a team stacked with players from top European leagues including the Premier League and La Liga.

Led by former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa, Uruguay were frustrated by a Cape Verde defence excellently marshalled once again by Dublin’s own Roberto “Pico” Lopes.

The odyssey goes on for the Lopes family who were in a sweltering Miami for Sunday’s match.

“We are absolutely delighted with the result. It was such an exciting match,” said his mother Judy Lopes.

“We are absolutely buzzing. The magic continues, the dream lives on. We’re on to Houston next week and let’s see where that takes us.”

The Lopes family are bracing themselves for a longer stay in the United States. If Spain beat Uruguay in the final group game, Cape Verde will only need a draw against Saudi Arabia in Houston to progress to the knock-out stages.

Neighbours of Roberto 'Pico' Lopes in Ashling Close, Crumlin, celebrate Cape Verde's equalising goal against Uruguay at the World Cup.

The World Cup buzz continued in Pico’s neighbourhood of Ashling Close, Crumlin, which has become the little enclave of Cape Verde in Dublin for the duration of the World Cup.

Neighbours in Ashling Close, Crumlin, watch Cape Verde's 2-2 draw with Uruguay on Sunday night.

[ Crumlin’s Pico Lopes helps Cape Verde deliver another World Cup shock in Uruguay drawOpens in new window ]

Neighbours put up a big screen on the gable end of Providence, the aptly-named Lopes’ family home on the little patch of green where Pico and his brothers played football as children.

It was a balmy midsummer night for the 11pm kick-off. Despite the late hour, the neighbours stayed on until well after 1am.

Roberto 'Pico' Lopes's parents Carlos (second from left) and his wife Judy next to him with members of the extended family outside the stadium in Miami where Cape Verde managed to secure a 2-2 draw against Uruguay.

They borrowed a large screen projector from a teacher in the Loreto primary school in Crumlin where Judy works as the secretary.

Neighbours Fergus and Sheena Heavey have their house decked out in Cape Verde flags.

Fergus sent Pico a video message for his 34th birthday during the week, showing him the street festooned in Cape Verde colours.

“Well done Pico. We have the screen on the wall of your house that brought you great luck. Come on Cape Verde for the next match,” Sheena said.

“It’s not on a school night next week so hopefully we’ll get a big turnout.”

Crumlin native Roberto "Pico" Lopes has impressed in Cape Verde's opening two matches at the 2026 World Cup. Photograph: Jose Breton/Inpho

Cape Verde went 1-0 up against Uruguay after 21 minutes with a thumping free kick from Kevin Pina – their first goal in the World Cup finals.

They conceded both of their goals in first-half injury time while midfielder Telmo Arcanjo was stretched out with cramp.

Cape Verde might have expected to buckle to a team 50 places above them in the Fifa world rankings, but instead they equalised after 60 minutes when substitute Herlio Varela, who was barely on the pitch, capitalised on a defensive howler.

Cape Verde’s last game in the group against Saudi Arabia is at 1am on Saturday.

[ Pico Lopes ‘overwhelmed’ by support from Ireland following World Cup debutOpens in new window ]