‘She will be the talk of Paris when she gets back’: Coco steals show at Stoneybatter festival

A chic dog with a woof of Paris about her left the underdressed mutts of Dublin 7 feeling a little Stoneybitter on Sunday after being declared top dog at the annual Woofstock fashion show.

The appropriately named Coco Chanel – in her black houndstooth coat and dainty pink scarf - was deemed best dressed dog at the 10th annual Stoneybatter festival.

The festival, which has continued to grow since it first took over the village in 2017, once again proved to be a magnet for thousands of people who streamed on to a sun-kissed Manor Street, rejoicing in the fact that it was closed to traffic for the festival’s family fun day.

Coco Chanel’s owner was delighted with her dog’s triumph. Carol Fallon, who was in town to visit her brother, denied that her dog had an unfair advantage over the locals in the style stakes as a result of her Parisian pedigree. “She’s over in Ireland every two months, so is from here by association,” she said.

She said that her dog’s friends back home would be “absolutely delighted for her and she will be the talk of Paris when she gets back”.

French wasn’t the only flavour of the day and local restaurants including the Korean Table, Kerala Kitchen, Grano and Mulligans the Grocer were among the businesses that took their trade on to the streets for one day only.

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Sometimes long queues formed as people lined up to dine al fresco on streets that are normally the preserve of cars and buses.

The Aughrim Street Scout Group cooked sausages on an open fire on the island between Prussia Street and Aughrim Street, with neckerchief-wearing children inviting people to play whack-a-mole.

All through the day, an array of local bands and singers took to the main stage, while there was also pickle eating and a press-up competition featuring several men with muscles you could bounce a small child off.

There were also whirling tea-cups and horse-carousels placed on a stretch of the road alongside the picnic benches that had been laid out to cater for the outdoor diners of Dublin.

Recently elected Labour Party TD for Dublin Central Marie Sherlock was among those enjoying the sunshine while one of her predecessors in the role, Joe Costello, marvelled at how big the festival that he and his wife Emer had helped to create has grown over the last decade.

“I’m taking a back seat now,” said Costello. “But it is great to see how far it has come.”

The festival was born after the village won a €1,000 and a Pride of Place award in 2016 and decided to use the cash prize to build something big for the local community.

Encouraged by the organisers, some residents in the area had printed out the census records from 1926 detailing those who were living in the houses a century ago, a time when the idea of Indian, Italian and Korean restaurants serving food to locals and blow-ins, as an interloping dog from Paris made off with the best dressed mutt award, would have been beyond their understanding.