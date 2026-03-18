St Patrick’s Day revellers leave 40 tonnes of litter in Dublin

Dublin City Council said it deployed more than 450 staff to tackle an estimated 40 tonnes of large-scale littering during the St Patrick’s Day festival.

The operation, over three days, saw staff ensuring bins were emptied and streets washed in readiness for the 500,000 people who lined the streets for the main parade.

However, despite the action, which was planned since the start of the year and involved the Garda, Dublin Fire Brigade and the council’s own event management team working collaboratively, online videos showed streets heavily littered.

A crew of 50 staff were on duty overnight from 10pm on Monday until 6am on Tuesday, St Patrick’s Day. The team provided a full street cleaning and street washing service and delivered over 100 additional litter barrels to specific locations agreed in advance with event managers and the Garda.

For St Patrick’s Day, the waste management team divided the parade route into four zones. The first focused on the staging area of the parade at Western Way through to O’Connell Street. This team of 20 staff manually and mechanically swept pavements and footpaths and removed any horse manure immediately after the parade left Western Way.

Zones two and three covered the area from O’Connell Street to Patrick Street and all city centre streets, including the boardwalk. These key zones were serviced from 6am to 9pm, with 70 staff on duty at all times throughout the day.

Zone four covered the area from St Patrick’s Street to St Stephen’s Green, where the parade finished. This team of 20 staff remained in the area until the parade finished, and the area was thoroughly cleaned. This team also serviced the Camden Street area.

Throughout the day, the operation was managed by staff in the council’s control room and an inspector was in constant contact with teams on the ground.

[ St Patrick’s Day in pictures: Fine weather and downpours at parades around IrelandOpens in new window ]

Following this, a team of 50 night-shift workers were on duty on St Patrick’s night from 10pm to 6am on Wednesday morning. This team provided street cleaning and street washing services and removed the litter barrels from the city centre.

Crews that normally begin their shift at 6am, began their shift at 4am on Wednesday to bring the city centre up to standard as quickly as possible.

Other locations throughout St Patrick’s Day such as the Guinness Storehouse were serviced by crews operating outside the commercial district.

In all, more than 450 staff were on duty over three days to deliver a consistent street cleaning service during the festival period, the council said.

Dublin City Council said 924 public litter bins in the city centre were serviced several times each day and the 100-plus litter barrels were serviced constantly throughout St Patrick’s Day.

It is estimated that some 40 tonnes of waste was collected through mechanical and manual street cleaning, and the continuous cycle of emptying public litter bins and barrels.

Conor Horgan of the campaign group Irish Business Against Litter acknowledged the extra resources local authorities across the State were deploying in the fight against littering.

[ How St Patrick’s Day unfolded across Ireland as thousands attend paradesOpens in new window ]

“I would say that generally the councils are doing a better job than they used to [but] Irish people litter a lot, that is the truth of it,” he said.

He particularly singled out disposable coffee cups which he said was a result of more people taking coffee outdoors – a feature his organisation had noted since the Covid pandemic.

But he said he wouldn’t agree with Lord Mayor of Dublin Ray McAdam’s suggestion last week to increase litter fines from €150 to €250. Instead, he said business and commercial premises should ensure that waste from their premises does not end up on the public street, which is enforced under the Litter Pollution Act 1997.

Asked if he believed Irish people littered more than others, he said a comparative study carried out by Irish Business Against Litter had found Dublin was more littered than most European cities.

“There have been improvements in the last two to 2½ years but Dublin is still a littered city.”

But he said overall, “littering in Ireland is a lot less than it was 20 years ago”.