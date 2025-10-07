International legal expert ‘shocked’ at Ireland’s lack of commercial drone regulation

About 160 people attended a public meeting to voice concerns around drone deliveries of fast food and other goods in Dublin 15. Stock photograph: Getty Images

The Government has “rushed to privilege” a few private companies by failing to regulate the growth in commercial drone deliveries, an expert in international drone legislation has said.

Dr Ciara Bracken-Roche, assistant professor in law at Maynooth University and adjunct professor at the University of Ottawa, said she was shocked at the way the activity had been allowed to expand in Ireland.

“The current approach by relevant Government bodies is a really permissive one,” she told a public meeting in Dublin called by the Drone Action D15 campaign group.

“When this case came up, I was shocked and I’ve been working in this space for 12-plus years.

“There are many concerns in this regard and not least that we are rushing to privilege a few drone companies.

“They have done this without considering public concerns. That’s what’s missing in this whole conversation.”

About 160 people attended the meeting to voice concerns around the drone deliveries of fast food and other goods that began in the Dublin 15 area 18 months ago.

Residents and public representatives spoke of the intrusive noise of the drones and their worries around privacy and safety.

They expressed frustration that they had nowhere to go to raise complaints because the activity was largely unregulated and no public body had overall oversight.

Emer Currie, Fine Gael TD for Dublin West, said she was pushing senior Government ministers for action on the issue after realising there was nobody in charge.

“I didn’t have anywhere to go to raise concerns on behalf of the community,” she said.

Ruth Coppinger, People Before Profit-Solidarity TD for the constituency, said it was “absolute lunacy” to “introduce a technology with no place to make complaints except the company itself”.

The Government recently published a framework policy document on commercial drone regulation but critics dismissed it as vague and lacking in commitment to legislation.

Local Green Party TD Roderic O’Gorman is to introduce a private members’ bill in the Dáil next week that would clear up uncertainties over planning requirements for drone operation bases, give local authorities powers to investigate complaints and prioritise permits for non-commercial drone usage.

Drone Action D15 began in response to the drone delivery business set up by the Irish firm Manna in the Blanchardstown and Castleknock areas, and which has looked to expand to Dundrum, Glasnevin and Drumcondra.

The company said in response to the meeting that it would welcome regulation but said the feedback to its operations was “overwhelmingly positive”.

“Residents keep telling us the same thing: they’re proud of the service, they see the benefits every day and they’re frustrated that so much attention is given to Drone Action D15,” said Kevin Houston, Manna’s head of regulation.

“People in the community say they want energy spent on housing, childcare infrastructure, and tackling anti-social behaviour – not on shutting down a service that’s clearly working and in demand.”

Michael Dooley of Drone Action D15 said the attendance at the meeting spoke for itself as an indication of public disquiet.

“Manna say the noise from the drones is only so many decibels but it’s not just about decibels, it’s about the tone of the noise.

“It’s nothing like a car pulling up outside your house. This is overhead and it’s a buzz that gets into your head and it fills the whole space above you.”

The meeting also heard of privacy concerns as the drones carry cameras. Fears were expressed about unknown surveillance being carried out when, as expected, multiple drone operators entered the space and it would not be possible to tell which business they came from.