Gardaí arrest man in his 20s in Finglas after seizing drugs worth an estimated €119,000

Search carried out in Finglas on Friday uncovered cannabis, cocaine and ketamine along with cash

Gardaí also seized €9,500 in cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times
Órla Ryan
Fri Jun 13 2025 - 23:46

A man in his 20s was arrested after gardaí seized drugs with an estimated value of €119,000 in west Dublin on Friday.

Gardaí from the Dublin Crime Response Team carried out a search in Finglas as part of a continuing operation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

During the course of the search gardaí seized cannabis herb valued at €114,940, cocaine with an estimated value of €3,010, and ketamine valued at €1,500.

Gardaí also seized €9,500 in cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime, along with drugs paraphernalia.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and is currently being detained under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a garda station in Dublin.

The seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for examination and analysis.

Investigations are continuing.

