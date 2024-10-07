Investigation into e-bike death delayed as gardaí travel to UK for video software

The coroner recorded her cause of death as multiple traumatic injuries due to a road traffic collision. File photograph: José Alvarado/The New York Times

A Garda investigation into the death of a woman who was struck by a truck while cycling in Dublin was delayed as gardaí had to travel to the UK to get software unavailable in Ireland.

Josilaine Dos Santos Ribeiro was cycling an e-bike when she was struck by a truck on Dolphin’s Barn bridge shortly before 12:30pm on November 6th, 2023.

The 36-year-old from Brazil was taken to St James’s Hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead about 45 minutes later.

Her body was identified by her aunt who travelled to Ireland from Brazil the next day, a sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court heard on Monday.

Inspector Paul Curtis of Rathmines Garda station said lines of inquiry were still being taken and requested an adjournment of six months so investigations could proceed.

“The issue that is delaying is that there was a hard drive seized from the vehicle which contained camera footage,” he said.

Mr Curtis told the coroner’s court that there were “difficulties” in downloading the footage of the incident from the hard drive.

“Members had to go to the United Kingdom to get the software. That has now been obtained,” he said.

Mr Curtis said the forensic lead investigator cannot do their report without viewing the footage, before applying for a six-month adjournment which was granted by coroner Dr Cróna Gallagher.

He advised the coroner that a file will be going to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) once the investigation is concluded.

Dr Gallagher recorded the cause of death as multiple traumatic injuries due to a road traffic collision.

She explained to a family member who was present remotely of the “technical issues” in the investigation, before offering her sympathies of the court for “this very tragic death, so very far away from home”.

Separately, an inquest for an eight-year-old boy who died while cycling in Cork has been adjourned until a later date as criminal proceedings get under way.

André Laderio was cycling when he was struck by a car at the Ballinrea roundabout in Carrigaline, Co Cork in August 2023.

The eight-year-old was brought to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin where he died four days later.

His parents were present remotely for a brief sitting which heard that criminal proceedings have now commenced after a 61-year-old man was arrested and charged on September 12th in connection with his death.

As the case is currently before the courts, the coroner granted an application for an adjournment for the eight-year-old’s inquest until criminal proceedings have finished.

The cause of death was recorded by coroner Dr Gallagher as multiple traumatic injuries due to a road traffic collision.