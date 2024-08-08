Olympic homecoming for Team Ireland to take place in O’Connell Street on Monday

A civic reception for Team Ireland after the Olympics will take place on Monday, August 12th, in front of the GPO, beginning at 12.30pm.

The homecoming celebration, organised by Dublin City Council in conjunction with the Olympic Federation of Ireland, is the first time an Irish Olympic team is to receive a civic reception on their return.

The event will be free and ticketless with the public invited to “come along to O’Connell Street on Monday afternoon with family and friends and help give our wonderful team the homecoming they deserve”.

Block Rockin’ Beats DJ Dec Pierce will provide entertainment for the crowd before the Irish team takes to the stage.

Team Ireland have won seven medals so far at Paris 2024 including four gold and three bronze, becoming Ireland’s most successful Olympics team on the 100th anniversary of Ireland’s first participation in the Olympics.

“We’ve all enjoyed watching the Irish Athletes do us proud in Paris,” said the Lord Mayor of Dublin James Geoghegan. “Now is our chance to tell them in person just how proud we are of them. I have no doubt their efforts will have inspired lots of girls and boys all over the city and country to try and be like them some day. So come along to O’Connell St on Monday and let’s give the Irish Team a welcome home to remember!”

Team Ireland Chef de Mission Gavin Noble said that “over the past few weeks our athletes have performed outstandingly, and have inspired the nation with their endeavours at the Olympic Games in Paris”.

“We are really proud of each and every one of them, and we would like to thank Dublin City Council for hosting such a special event to honour them.”

Dublin City Council is asking people to use public transport when travelling to and from the event, which is family-friendly and alcohol-free.

Members of the public are asked to enter O’Connell Street from the O’Connell Bridge end. Access will be available to attendees with mobility issues with an accessibility viewing platform close to the stage. Further details are available at: info@davisevents.ie.

Luas Green Line services will be suspended between Dominic and St Stephen’s Green Luas Stops from 09.30am until 10pm to facilitate the event. Luas Green Line services will run between Broombridge and Dominic Luas stops, and from St Stephen’s Green to Brides Glen Luas stops only during this time.

To celebrate Team Ireland’s achievements, the Samuel Beckett Bridge will feature a special message on the evenings of Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th August.