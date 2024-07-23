‘Opportunities like this were reserved for the wealthy in Nigeria’: Dublin libraries open up to refugees

Stepping into Kevin Street Library in Dublin, Nafiu Olawiu, an asylum seeker from Nigeria, is filled with optimism.

“Joining the library today is a significant step for me,” says the 48-year-old with an eye to future education and work. “The library offers access to computers and books, which will help me in my logistics and supply chain research.“

Olawiu says he left Nigeria “because of my kids”.

“I was a businessman, but a land dispute turned deadly. The family of the supposed original owners threatened to kill me. For the safety of my children, we had to flee.”

READ MORE

Having arrived in Ireland last November with his wife and four children, he hopes to find “a bright future” for his family in the State. Olawiu is one of many who have benefited from a Dublin City Libraries’ initiative aiming to expand its reach to marginalised communities.

The Dublin City Council “Library in the Community” programme has led to a surge in memberships, with thousands of people reached and 100 sign-ups at a single refugee centre last year.

The project is being supported by Dublin City Community Co-Op, an alliance of grass roots organisations in the capital, which wanted to do something positive for asylum seekers after rioting coincided with anti-immigrant protests last November.

“Following the riots, I was having a chat with a colleague about the increased isolation we were seeing, especially among women and children who weren’t leaving their [accommodation] centres due to fear,” says Megan Jones, a refugee support worker with the co-op.

“This led to the idea of contacting Dublin City Libraries to help reintegrate these individuals into the community.”

Jones says partnering with Dublin City Libraries has allowed the co-op to bring workshops to refugee centres and encourage interaction in safe spaces. She says many refugees were unaware of the range of services offered in libraries and that joining them is free.

“Opportunities like this library used to be reserved for the wealthy in Nigeria,” says Adeyemi Soetan (52), an asylum seeker from Nigeria who recently got a membership card. “Being here makes me feel thrilled and grateful. I’m looking forward to using the library’s resources to improve my skills and knowledge.”

Adeyemi arrived to Ireland alone in April, leaving his wife and four children behind him in Nigeria.

“I hope to bring my children here one day to share in these opportunities,” he adds.

Adeyemi A.A. Soetan finds inspiration at Kevin Street Library, envisioning a future of learning and opportunity for his children. Photograph: Saeedullah Safi

“It keeps us busy and updated. I hope to continue learning and improving,” said 40-year-old asylum seeker Olukayode Akisola Akisammi, who arrived in Ireland with his wife and three children in February 2024. Photograph: Saeedullah Safi

“The library helps me stay engaged and connected,” said 50-year-old Yomani I.T. Adams, another asylum seeker who arrived in Ireland in February this year. “The library provides a peaceful environment to read, learn, and access various resources. It is a special place, especially since libraries are scarce in Nigeria,” he added. Photograph: Saeedullah Safi

In the past year, the programme has facilitated 144 events at 86 locations throughout Dublin, reaching more than 14,000 people.

“Our priority is ensuring everyone has access to Dublin City Libraries,” says Louise Tobin, senior librarian with the council’s outreach team. “Our focus is on engaging with individuals who do not currently utilise library services.”

The membership drive has “shattered a myth that many of the refugees arriving in Ireland seeking international protection are uneducated”, the council notes. At one information session with asylum seekers, two in attendance had PhDs and one had an MBA.

Jones says: “I believe that refugees and asylum seekers have resilience and many gifts and skills to offer. If the community viewed them as the assets they are, they could contribute so much more.”