Councillors condemn Coolock violence and criticise authorities’ handling of situation

Councillors of all parties were unanimous in their condemnation of the anti-immigration protesters at the Crown paint factory in Coolock. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Councillors representing the Coolock area have condemned the “violent actions” of those blockading the old Crown Paints site, but said the situation was “mishandled” by the responsible State organisations.

Gardaí made a number of arrests during clashes with anti-immigration protesters at the site on Malahide Road on Monday.

Workers had earlier tried to access the site to begin refurbishing it for use as accommodation for people seeking international protection. However, an anti-immigration encampment had been established several months ago to block workers from renovating the property.

Social Democrats and Sinn Féin councillors as well as Independents John Lyons and Barry Heneghan put forward a motion seeking better community engagement at a scheduled meeting of the council’s committee for the area.

READ MORE

The motion condemned “the violent actions of those at the site who have maintained this blockade against providing shelter for those seeking refuge and to have spread fear and falsehoods”.

However, it said the situation had been “mishandled by the responsible department and organisations with a lack of necessary ongoing community engagement and communication”.

“While no one should be able to veto necessary provision for international protection applicants, promised ongoing community engagement has not been forthcoming,” it said.

[ More than 1,000 protest against housing of asylum seekers at Coolock factoryOpens in new window ]

Councillors called for the Department of Integration to “undertake true community engagement – bringing together local representatives, Dublin City Council area management and, crucially, local community leaders including sports clubs, family resource centres, schools and gardaí with a view to empowering a positive community response.”

The chairman of the committee, Daryl Barron of Fianna Fáil, said technically he could not allow the motion to be voted on, as it had not been submitted in time. However, he allowed councillors to speak on its content.

It was, Cllr Barron said, important the councillors showed their strength and unity on the issue and the committee would write to the Department of Integration seeking an “urgent” meeting. “The lack of communication from the department has been disgraceful,” he said.

“Fireworks, bricks, the burning of buildings and vehicles at the site has to be strongly condemned,” he said.

Social Democrats councillor Catherine Stocker said she was particularly concerned by reports that a member of security personnel had been injured. She spoke about the need for positive engagement with the community. “We need to ensure that people are not being left behind so are we are not fuelling this anger that is fuelling the far right.”

Independent John Lyons said the scenes in Coolock were “outrageous violent behaviour that isn’t reflective of anyone but a tiny, tiny minority of people who have no interest in the community of Coolock or doing anything to improve it, but just spread fear and intimidation through their actions.”

Councillors of all parties were unanimous in their condemnation of the anti-immigration protesters.