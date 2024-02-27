Homeowners accuse Metrolink body of being ‘economical with the truth’ about effects of tunnelling

The 18.8km line, is planned to run from north of Swords to Dublin Airport, then on to Ballymun, Glasnevin, O’Connell Street and St Stephen’s Green before terminating at Charlemont. Photograph: metrolink.ie

Homeowners living in an architectural conservation area of Glasnevin have accused Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) of being “economical with the truth” and dismissive of concerns about the effect the Metrolink rail line will have on their historic homes.

Residents of Victorian and Edwardian houses in the Prospect Architectural Conservation Area best known for Kavanagh’s “Gravediggers” pub on Prospect Square, are concerned about the effect of tunnelling under their homes and claim consultation with Transport Infrastructure Ireland has been inadequate.

The 18.8km line, is planned to run from north of Swords to Dublin Airport, then on to Ballymun, Glasnevin, O’Connell Street and St Stephen’s Green before terminating at Charlemont, with 16 stations along the route.

Lorraine Rooney, who lives in St Teresa’s Place, just off Prospect Square said residents had been presented with “a fantasy” computer-generated image of the proposed station and had little contacts with Transport Infrastructure Ireland. “If your neighbour was building an extension you would have more detailed conversation about that small construction job than we are having about a mega building project,” she said.

Anne Meehan who also lives in the conservation area said since public consultation began in 2018, Transport Infrastructure Ireland had been “at best elusive, dismissive, economic with facts” and had been “drip-feeding stakeholders”.

Aidan Foley, Metrolink project director, said Transport Infrastructure Ireland would “never intentionally withhold information from the public”. Transport Infrastructure Ireland had “tried to be as open and transparent as possible throughout this scheme” he said.

Lesley Hewson another local resident said the level of noise and vibration from the tunnel boring machine, passing under the houses during construction, was difficult to imagine.

Rick Methold, a noise and vibration expert for Transport Infrastructure Ireland, said the tunnel boring machine was scheduled to reach the area in the fourth year of the project, with disruption “at its worst” for two to three days. The noise was often subscribed as being “like a washing machine on full spin cycle in the room next door” but he said he considered it to be “slightly meatier than that”.