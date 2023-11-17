Gardaí and Army at scene after report of suspected explosive device in Clontarf

Gardaí and members of the Defence Forces have sealed off an area in Clontarf, north Dublin, after a report of a suspected explosive device.

While the details of the find were not confirmed on Friday afternoon, it is understood an historical artillery shell was discovered in a residential area by a Dublin City Council worker, who raised the alarm.

Gardaí from the nearby local station responded and sealed off the area at St John’s Wood pending the arrival of the Army’s bomb disposal team. Residents were also evacuated from their homes as work continued to make safe the device.

“Gardaí are currently in attendance at an ongoing incident in the St John’s Wood area of Clontarf, Co Dublin,” Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, said in reply to queries.

The Defence Forces said it could not comment until after the ongoing incident had concluded.