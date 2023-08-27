Contents of former Sachs hotel to be auctioned off next month

A bust of Michael Collins (estimate €1,600-€2,000) and a piece of Guinness memorabilia (€200-€400) are among the pieces available

The contents of the former Sachs hotel in south Dublin, dance floor and all, is to be auctioned off next month.

Known in recent years as the Hampton Hotel, the premises on Morehampton Road closed in April this year, with its interior and other items to be sold off among 1,200 lots during an online auction.

Various artworks, furniture, a glass sword, chandelier, Persian rugs, novelty Guinness toucan lamp and a cast iron life-sized statue of a deer are among the vast range of items up for auction.

For those with an interest in Irish history, there is a life-size bronze bust of Michael Collins being auctioned with a guide price of €1,600 to €2,000, as well as a small family portrait of Constance Markievicz with her dog Poppet for an estimated price of between €150 and €250.

The 15 portable laminate floor panels that made up the well-known south Dublin hotel’s dance floor are also being auctioned in the sale. The hotel was a popular nightclub venue in the past.

The 39-bedroom hotel had previously been the centre of a long-running dispute between the hotel landlord Crofter Properties and the tenants, another company, Genport Limited.

An outdoor food truck is among the lots for sale with an estimate price put at between €2,000 and €4,000, as well as the entire interior of the hotel’s kitchen.

A modified food truck is among the lots

Niall Mullen, an antiques dealer involved in the auction, said the 1,200 items for sale had an estimated combined value of around €200,000.

As the hotel had been in use until earlier this year, it had not been run down or in need of refurbishment, he said.

“It has just come to the end of its natural life. It is a significant venue in Dublin, epitomising a time when nightclubs were ingrained in people’s social lives, which is not so much the case any more,” he said.

The auction will also include some items from the old interior of the recently refurbished Dylan Hotel, Ballsbridge, south Dublin, and items from pop-up shops previously used to sell Elton John’s eyewear range, such as flight cases, memorabilia and a disco ball.

The online auction is taking place over September 4th and 5th here.