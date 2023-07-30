Dublin celebrates 31st All-Ireland football title: ‘Let’s have a party for the boys in blue’

The Dubs celebration for clinching their Senior All-Ireland Football title for the 31st time are set to take place in Smithfield.

Dublin GAA fans young and old are invited to Smithfield Square at 6.30pm on Monday to celebrate the team winning the championship against Kerry on Sunday by two points 1-15 to 1-13.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithí de Róiste, and Dublin City Council will host a special event for the team, backroom staff, Dublin County board and fans.

There will be entertainment provided on the evening, before the team takes to the stage to be welcomed by MC RTÉ’s GAA commentator, Marty Morrissey.

Access to Smithfield Square is from North King Street, Friary Avenue and Thundercut Alley. Those attending are asked to follow the event signage and stewards’ instructions.

Dublin City Council is asking people to use public transport when travelling to and from the event, which is a family-friendly alcohol-free event.

The Lord Mayor said: “Winning an All-Ireland title is always amazing, but beating Kerry in the final? It doesn’t come much better than that! I can’t wait to see everyone in Smithfield tomorrow evening. Let’s have a party and celebrate the boys in blue!”

To celebrate the team’s achievement, Beckett Bridge and the Smithfield Sails will light up in blue on Sunday and Monday.