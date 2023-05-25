Thousands of homes and businesses across Dublin without water due to major outage

Repairs are complex due to the location of the dig and the presence of other underground services. File photograph

Thousands of homes and businesses across Dublin city centre and the surrounding suburbs will experience reduced water pressure or water outages until Friday morning due to a burst high-pressure water main, Uisce Éireann has said.

The utility said it is working with Dublin City Council to restore water supply as quickly as possible to affected customers.



Dedicated water services crews are on-site working on repairs and every effort is being made to reduce the impact on homes and businesses and restore normal water supply as quickly as possible, a statement by Uisce Éireann said.

Crews are also reconfiguring the network to maintain customers’ supplies where possible. Repairs are complex due to the location of the dig and the presence of other underground services.

While repairs are under way, customers in the following areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure and/or water outages until works are completed:

Dolphin’s Barn

Harold’s Cross

Kilmainham

Fleet Street

Brunswick Street

The Liberties

Gardiner Street

Dorset Street

Drumcondra

Whitehall

Artane

Coolock

Beaumont

Fairview

Raheny

Clontarf

Killester

Home Farm and surrounding areas

Repairs are ongoing and expected to be completed by 10am on Friday. However, typically it takes two to three hours following restoration time for water to refill the networks and normal supply to be fully restored.

As per best practice, most homes and businesses will have on-site water storage to provide a backup source of water for sanitation purposes, the utility added.

Joe O’Reilly, regional asset operations lead at Uisce Éireann, said the repairs are being conducted “as quickly and as efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to homes and businesses and restore water for all customers”.

“We understand the inconvenience an unplanned outage can have and we appreciate your patience as we work to return normal water supply as quickly as possible,” he added.