Tens of thousands of homes and businesses across Dublin without water due to major outage

Tens of thousands of homes and businesses across Dublin city centre and surrounding suburbs will continue to experience reduced water pressure or water outages on Friday due to a burst high-pressure water main, Uisce Éireann has indicated.

The utility said alternative water supply locations had been set up across the city. They were available until 9pm on Thursday and will reopen at 9am on Friday. Dedicated water repair crews were expected to work through the night to restore the supply.

Uisce Éireann were unable to confirm when the supply would be restored as of Thursday night.

“The repairs are being conducted as quickly and as efficiently as possible to minimise disruption and restore the water supply to homes and businesses,” said Uisce Éireann official Joe O’Reilly.

READ MORE

“Repairs are complex due to the location of the pipe [on Marrowbone Lane] and the presence of other underground services but crews will continue to work throughout the night until normal water supply has been restored to all customers.”

The alternative water supplies are located at:

Northside Shopping Centre

Artane Shopping Centre

Killester Shopping Centre

Griffith Avenue near Philipsburgh Avenue

Clontarf Coast Road

Clonliffe Road (Croke Park)

Newmarket Square off Cork Street

Howth Road

Killester Village

Smithfield

North King Street

Uisce Éireann continue to work with @DubCityCouncil to restore water supply as quickly as possible to impacted customers in Dublin following a large burst to a high-pressure water main. See alternative water supply locations and more updates at https://t.co/fNz6ALIozo. pic.twitter.com/HVsM0cV3Vn — Uisce Éireann - Irish Water (@IrishWater) May 25, 2023

Members of the public were reminded to bring their own containers to the alternative supplies and boil the water before use as a precaution in line with HSE advice. Crews were also reconfiguring the network to maintain customers’ supplies where possible.

While repairs continue, customers in the following areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure and/or water outages until works are completed: