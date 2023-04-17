Jury selection begins in new inquests into Stardust tragedy

Family and friends of Stardust fire victims outside Croke Park on Monday where the jury selection process began for the new inquest. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Hundreds of witnesses are scheduled to be called before the new inquests into the deaths of the 48 young people who died in the Stardust fire in Artane, Dublin, on St Valentine’s Day 1981.

Dublin District Coroner Myra Cullinane began the jury selection process before a special sitting in Croke Park on Monday, with a selection panel of around 300 people being told they should not take part if they knew a person expected to be called as a witness.

In a document given to the potential jurors, a brief synopsis was given of the tragedy that led to the deaths of 48 people aged between 16 and 26. Hundreds of others were injured.

The Stardust Ballroom, on Kilmore Road, it said, was a “popular venue for concerts and dancing. On 13th February 1981, a disco-dancing competition was being held. In the early hours of the morning [of]14th February 1981, a fire engulfed the Stardust while there were approximately 850 patrons at the venue who had been attending the dance competition. As a result of the fire 48 young people died and many more were injured. These inquests will inquire into the circumstances surrounding each of those 48 tragic deaths”.

It is the largest such inquiry since the 2004 inquests into the deaths of the 33 people killed in the Dublin and Monaghan bombings in May 1974.

Dr Cullinane told the potential jurors she was going to give them time to consider the document which lists approximately 350 witnesses due to be called, most of whom had Dublin addresses but some of whom had addresses in England, Turkey and Australia.

Also listed in the document were people connected to the deceased, companies and bodies connected to the disaster, experts due to be called, and lawyers who are representing a number of parties.

Long campaign

Among those listed as due to be called is Eamon Butterly, who is also being legally represented. Mr Butterly managed the Stardust at the time of the disaster and the venue was owned by his family.

Dr Cullinane said the purpose of Monday’s sitting was to select a jury of 15 members but also some reserve members. The inquests will be held in the Pillar Room in the Rotunda, Dublin 1, and were scheduled to begin on May 25th, she said. People should not take part as jurors if they were connected to the people listed in the document that she asked them to study.

It is expected that the inquests will continue late into this year at least. Among those attending the Croke Park sitting were family of the deceased and lawyers representing the families, Dublin City Council/Dublin Fire Brigade and An Garda Síochána.

The new inquests are the result of a long campaign by the families of those who died or were injured in the fire. Inquests in 1982 recorded deaths in accordance with the medical evidence. A review in 2019 by the attorney general led to a view that the original inquests involved “an insufficiency of inquiry into how the deaths occurred, namely, a failure to sufficiently consider those of the surrounding circumstances that concern the cause or causes of the fire.”

Mr Butterly took a judicial review of the decision to have new inquests, arguing that the fresh inquiries could not be conducted in such a way that would make him “a target for a verdict of unlawful killing.”

In November, Mr Justice Charles Meehan rejected the argument that the new inquests could not make a finding of unlawful killing. However, he also said such a finding could only be made in “appropriate circumstances” and only where no person was identified or identifiable.

A tribunal of inquiry in 1981 found the “more probable explanation of the fire is that it was caused deliberately”, a finding that the families of the deceased strongly contested in the years since. A report commissioned by the Government concluded in 2009 that there was no evidence to prove that the fire was the result of arson.