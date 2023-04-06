Protesters enter Swords library to oppose LGBTQ+ books for young people

Campaigners have urged followers to request LGBTQ+ material for teenagers and to photograph portions of the works they consider unsuitable. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Protesters opposed to LGBTQ+ books aimed at young people entered Swords library in north Co Dublin on Thursday and engaged with members of staff.

A counterprotest organised by People Before Profit in support of the LGBTQ+ community took place at the same time in the town. Gardaí were present at both demonstrations.

In recent weeks, groups of campaigners have been entering libraries and targeting what they describe as inappropriate books aimed at 12- to 17-year-olds. Some organisations have actively campaigned against what they call “an extreme form of sex education” in Irish schools.

They have advised followers to enter public libraries, ask librarians to show them LGBTQ+ books in the aged 12-17 section and take photos of relevant books with “inappropriate” reading materials which “violate” the Children First Act (2015). The groups advise followers to report “offending” books to local garda stations and to ask for reports to be filed.

Campaign groups including the Natural Women’s Council, Irish Education Alliance (IEA), Parents Rights Alliance and Lawyers for Justice Ireland gathered outside retailer Penneys on Swords’ Main Street at midday on Thursday.

The IEA describes itself as a body of teachers that have expressed concerns for what they call “the exposure of children to inappropriate sexualised material and the promotion of extreme transgender ideology in schools and in society”. The group previously campaigned against pandemic-era restrictions in the classroom. The Parents’ Rights Alliance campaigns against what it describes as the introduction of “an extreme form of sex education into all schools in Ireland”.

Some protesters handed in a letter to the offices of Fingal County Council before continuing on to Swords Library. According to a Fingal County Council spokeswoman, a “small number” gained access to the library and engaged with staff.

A counterprotest organised by People Before Profit and attended by activist group Balbriggan for All gathered at 11.30am at the corner of Main Street and Bridge Street. During their demonstration, they walked down Main Street on the opposite side of the road to the original protest.

“Approximately 30 people were in each group,” said the Fingal County Council spokeswoman. “Gardaí were present from the moment both groups assembled on Main Street until they dispersed.”

According to a number of people present at the demonstrations, gardaí escorted some protesters inside the library. Fingal for All, an activist group present at the protests, says it will meet An Garda Síochána on Friday to seek an explanation behind the decision.

Gardaí did not respond to questions on escorting protesters into the library, but said that those attending the pair of demonstrations dispersed by 3pm. No arrests were made.

Library staff have been issued with instructions to secure buildings and avoid engaging on the issue on social media, the Irish Times previously reported.

Some of the works targeted offer education and advice for gay or trans teenagers. Among the books protesters have highlighted are ‘This Book Is Gay’ and ‘What’s the T?’ by Juno Dawson; ‘Yay! You’re Gay! Now What?’ by Riyadh Khalaf; ‘Sex Ed An Inclusive Teenage Guide to Sex and Relationships’ by The School of Sexuality Education; and ‘Trans Teen Survival Guide’ by Owl and Fox Fisher.