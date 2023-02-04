Dublin Airport flights back to normal after drone disruption

Flights at Dublin Airport are running as usual on Saturday after flights were suspended on Friday evening due to drone activity. File photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Dublin Airport flights are running as usual on Saturday following a brief suspension on Friday evening due to a drone sighting in the area.

Staff and gardaí are remaining “vigilant” about such activity.

A spokesperson for the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) told The Irish Times that flight operations on-site were suspended for a “very short period” on Friday following a confirmed drone sighting on the airfield.

The DAA stresses that it is illegal to fly drones within 5km of an airport in the State.

READ MORE

“The safety and security of airport users is DAA’s key priority at all times and staff at Dublin Airport and An Garda Síochána remain vigilant in relation to drone activity in the vicinity of the airport.”

It is understood the drone was spotted shortly before 7pm yesterday. Flight operations were suspended for safety reasons for around 10 to 15 minutes following a confirmed drone sighting on the airfield.

A Ryanair flight from Gatwick Airport in London diverted to Shannon Airport. It had already been on approach to land when the incident occurred. Ryanair flights from Alicante and Glasgow also diverted to Shannon.

An Aer Lingus flight from Brussels to Dublin was initially going to divert to Shannon. However, it did not need to alter its course after airport management in Dublin confirmed a resumption in service.

Last month the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) warned that reckless use of a drone or inappropriate use of its camera may result in prosecution.

At the IAA’s Drone Safely this Christmas campaign, Jim Gavin, director of people and operations at the IAA, said drone use has increased significantly in recent years.

“Piloting a drone comes with responsibilities and no matter what their use or purpose, drones can raise challenges from both safety and privacy perspectives,” Mr Gavin said.

“Operating a drone in public requires training, as they can have serious consequences if they are flown inappropriately, or collide with a person, an animal or an aircraft.”

The IAA became one of the first aviation regulators in the world to introduce regulations and mandatory drone registration in December 2015.

Consumers who buy drones that are over 250g, or a drone fitted with a camera, are legally required to register as a drone operator.

Enda Walsh, unmanned aerial vehicle manager/drones champion with the IAA, said the vast majority of drone users fly safely and are compliant with the regulations.

“However, we are concerned that there are many drone owners who are not registered, who may be flying unsafely and putting people and other aircraft at risk,” he said.

“If you see anyone you believe to be flying dangerously or using a drone irresponsibly, we encourage you to contact the IAA. Reckless use of a drone or inappropriate use of its camera may result in prosecution.”