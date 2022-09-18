Dublin wellness event: ‘I love yoga, but other things get in the way, like work’

Anna Przybylo, a yoga teacher and wellbeing coach, in action at the RDS over the weekend. Close to 200 vendors were also selling items like crystals, candles, CBD oil and natural beauty products. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Massages and physic readings were the popular draws at the three-day Mind Body Experience event in Dublin this weekend

Wellness enthusiasts gathered at the RDS in Ballsbridge for the free event featuring vendors, talks, workshops and yoga classes.

With 148 different talks and workshops scheduled, event organiser Freddy Roberts said there was something for everyone.

“The whole way it’s set up is that different sections are going to resonate with different people. Some people come specifically for the yoga and then have a look around. Others come here for the talks and workshops.”

READ MORE

In addition to scheduled events, close to 200 vendors are on hand selling items like crystals, candles, CBD oil and natural beauty products.

“Events like ours are great because groups of friends can come and don’t have to spend a penny yet can still have a day out going to the talks and workshops or the yoga classes, so it’s great,” said Mr Roberts. “It’s a nice thing for people to do and it’s affordable.”

Yoga teacher and wellbeing coach Anna Przybylo during a session in the RDS over the weekend. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Mandisa Nozulu of Swords came for a yoga class: “Other than a small issue with the sound system, the class was amazing. I love yoga, but other things get in the way, like work, so I don’t do it as much as I want.”

After the class, Ms Nozulu browsed through the vendor stalls but didn’t think she would buy anything, saying she’s conscious of money.

Olga Jusubova of Swords owns Natzen natural skincare products and had a booth at the event. While she said the event has been busy, people don’t seem to be buying much.

“I think it could be the uncertain times for people because of the war in Ukraine and rising prices.”

Meanwhile, massages and psychic readings, which charged a fee, were attracting customers. Throughout the hall, people could be seen lying on their backs, prone on their stomachs or sitting in chairs being massaged, oblivious to the din of the crowd around them.

The Dublin-based Zoryanna dance troupe performing at the RDS. Photograph: Dominique Farrell

Tara Vitality O’Neill of Portlaoise came to the event today with her friend and plans to buy some crystals, books, tarot cards and get a massage, which she said was a reasonable price.

In the back corner of the hall, dozens of psychics and tarot card readers were arranged like a job fair. Rachael Boggans of Rathcoole, who recently qualified as a teacher in mindfulness and positive psychology, was trying to choose which psychic would best help her connect to family who has passed.

“You chose a psychic from the energy you get off them and what you want out of the reading, but it’s hard to feel their energy when they’re all sitting beside each other.”

Ms Boggans said finding someone good is important because this is an infrequent indulgence.

Other exhibitors included Breast Cancer Ireland, who led a Breast Health workshop, Addictive Eaters Anonymous and various holistic mental health stalls.

As the afternoon wore on, the venue filled with people.

At about 2pm, The Zoryanna, a tribal and fusion belly dance troupe based in Dublin performed in the centre of the hall. The quartet, which has been together for 15 years, fuses Middle East and Asian influences along with whatever other elements intrigue them. After creating a makeshift stage using several colourful saris, the women entertained the crowd.

Mind Body Experience holds weekly fairs across Ireland, but this was their first big event since Covid.

Mr Roberts said the cost of putting on the show has increased: “Costs have gone up for us, especially with our regional shows. We’re unsure whether we will be able to do those next year because of the increase in hotel costs, which is about 300 per cent.”

He said the cost of renting the partitions for the Dublin show had increased 40 per cent since last time the show was held.

Another event is scheduled at Salthill Hotel in Galway on Sunday, October 2nd, followed by one at Cork City Hall on October 15th-16th.