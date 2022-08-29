‘Grave concern’ as number of pet rabbits abandoned to animal welfare charity triples

Violet recently arrived to the DSPCA in “terrible condition with severe and painful matting all over her body”. Photograph: Naoise Culhane/Lorraine O'Sullivan/DSPCA

The Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) has expressed “grave concern” after experiencing a “huge surge” in pet rabbits and other small pet animals being surrendered to its shelter in Rathfarnham in recent months.

More than three times the usual amount of rabbits have been handed into the animal welfare charity this year along with an increase in the number of other small animals such as guinea pigs, gerbils and ferrets being dropped off, most commonly because owners “have lost interest in caring for them”.

Some owners no longer had time or did not initially research the commitment and complex needs of caring for small pets before choosing to bring them into their homes.

'Rabbits and other small pets may not be as common as a dog or a cat for a household pet but that does not mean they do not need daily care.' Photograph: Naoise Culhame

A small animal named Violet recently arrived to the DSPCA in “terrible condition with severe and painful matting all over her body”.

The animal was in a state of distress as she was “covered in her own faeces and her tail and bone were badly injured”.

The DSPCA vet team “worked hard to save her and after weeks of care she is now ready to find a loving home.”

Suzanne McGovern from the DSPCA said Violet’s story was “an upsetting one and the pain and suffering she went through could have easily been prevented”.

“Rabbits and other small pets may not be as common as a dog or a cat for a household pet but that does not mean they do not need daily care. They are a wonderful addition to any family but have specific needs which we strongly advise you to consider when choosing to adopt one,” Ms McGovern said.

The DSPCA vet team worked hard to save Violet and after weeks of care she is now ready to find a loving home. Photograph: Lorraine O'Sullivan

The DSPCA’s intake of small animals has tripled since 2019 and so far in 2022 over 173 pet rabbits have arrived at the shelter.

There is a large waiting list of owners wishing to surrender their rabbits.

“When you choose to get a pet, please be a responsible owner and do the homework before committing. Ensure all members of the family are educated and understand what is required to look after them, also taking into account the associated costs,” Ms McGovern said.

“We have some beautiful rabbits here at the moment looking for homes, they are neutered and ready to meet their new families.”