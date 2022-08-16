Outdoor kids cinema club announced for Dublin in September

Speaking at the launch on Tuesday morning, deputy Lord Mayor of Dublin Darcy Lonergan said she was 'delighted' to launch a programme that will provide 'a fun day out for young families'. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Dublin City Council has announced a family-friendly outdoor cinema club with screenings scheduled for every Sunday in September.

The free, ticketed event series will involve screenings of films in the city’s Meeting House Square from September 4th until September 25th.

Meeting House Square is an all-weather cultural venue that has previously hosted various events including film screenings, concerts and street entertainment. It hosts a food market every Saturday.

The Outdoor Cinema Club is aimed towards children 5-8 years old and 8-11 years old. Among the films screened are family favourites Sing 2, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Encanto and The Greatest Showman.

Irish Language films will also be shown at the event, along with 2015′s Best Film Ifta winner Amhrán na Mara (Song of the Sea).

Speaking at the launch on Tuesday morning, deputy Lord Mayor of Dublin Darcy Lonergan said she was “delighted” to launch a programme that will provide “a fun day out for young families”.

“This new event series will bring life back to Meeting House Square following a long spell of inactivity, and builds on the growing number of family events in the city,” she said.

Families can enjoy refreshments from vendors at the venue, while children can meet some of their favourite characters from the movies throughout the day.

Eventbrite will release tickets on a weekly basis with the first being made available on Tuesday. More information on the event will be released by Dublin City Council in the coming weeks.

Click here for further information.