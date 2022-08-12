Tourists rescued from Dublin sand bank after rising tide traps them

The Irish Coast Guard boat based at Howth was alerted by a paddle boarder to persons trapped on a sand bank with a rising tide between Burrow Beach and Portmarnock beach in Dublin. Photograph: Irish Coast Guard

Four tourists were trapped on a sand bank on Thursday evening due to a rising tide on the coast of North Co Dublin.

The people were then rescued by the Irish Coast Guard, after a paddle boarder alerted the body to the incident, which occurred on the sand bank between Burrow Beach in Sutton and Portmarnock beach in Dublin.

The boat had been on routine exercise at the time of the alert and diverted to attend the incident.

Four tourists had swam out to the sand bank, but became trapped due to a fast incoming spring tide which caused the area to quickly begin to disappear.

The paddle boarder has evacuated the first tourist, while the other three were taken aboard the Coast Guard boat and brought back to Burrow Beach.

None of the people involved required any further medical attention, the Irish Coast Guard said in a statement, adding that 10 minutes after the tourists were rescued, the sandbar was no longer visible.

“We are grateful to the paddle boarder for his actions is helping resolve the incident quickly,” the statement said.

“A key message this weekend is if you do see someone who even if you are only slightly concerned about their safety on the coast call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard. If you can and it’s safe to do stay there until the rescue team arrives. As last night’s incident shows every minute counts when someone gets into trouble on the water.”

Meanwhile, the Irish Coast Guard in Dún Laoghaire has criticised “unacceptable behaviour” by jet skis operating in the south Dublin area.

❌ Unacceptable behaviour by Jet skis operating dangerously at Forty Foot on 10.8.22. Under DLR Beach Bye Laws 2012, Jet skis must not be operated within 300metres of the foreshore and can only operate before 10am and after 7.30pm. @dlrcc @GardaTraffic @barrymward @CormacDevlin pic.twitter.com/nEq4eu324t — Irish Coast Guard - Dun Laoghaire (@DLCoastGuard) August 11, 2022

The rescue body said members of the public were operating the devices “dangerously” at the Forty Foot swimming area on Wednesday.

Under the council area’s beach bylaws, jet skis must not be operated within 300 metres of the foreshore and can only operate outside the hours of 10am to 7:30pm, it added.