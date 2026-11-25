Women's Aid chief executive Sarah Benson: 'The most dangerous place for a woman is her own home, and the most likely killer is a man she knows.' File photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

The number of women dying in violent circumstances in the State increased by 29 per cent over the last five years, according to a new report.

Women’s Aid said a total of 291 women, including 13 so far this year, have died violently in the 30 years since the charity began its Femicide Watch Report, the latest edition of which is published on Wednesday.

Of 235 resolved cases, 89 per cent were killed by a man they knew, 57 per cent were killed by a current or former partner, and 68 per cent were killed in their own homes.

Women’s Aid chief executive Sarah Benson said the findings are in line with UN and EU figures, which show “the most dangerous place for a woman is her own home, and the most likely killer is a man she knows”.

“Intimate partner femicide rarely comes out of nowhere,” she said. “Separation, coercive control, non-fatal strangulation, threats to kill and stalking are all known warning signs. When a woman tells Women’s Aid that she is afraid for her life, we believe her.”

The report showed violent deaths of women fell from 67 between 1996 and 2000 to 31 between 2016 and 2020.

“Worryingly, that progress has now reversed,” Benson said, noting that the 40 violent deaths from 2021-2025 represented a 29 per cent increase. The figure of 13 women who have died in violent circumstances so far this year is up from seven last year.

Stabbing with a knife or other sharp objects (34 per cent) was the most common method used, the report notes, with a majority of killers, and most of those killed, Irish people.

Of 25 murder-suicides, 24 involved a killer who was the woman’s partner or ex-partner. In the other murder-suicide, it was the woman’s son.

Since 1996, 25 children have been killed alongside a woman, usually their mother, and 410 people lost their mother to femicide, most of them under 18.

In 32 cases (11 per cent), no one has been held accountable. It said nine women remain missing, believed murdered.

The report will be launched at an event in Dublin marking International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Earlier this week, with the support of Dublin City Council, Women’s Aid planted a National Femicide Memorial Oak in Merrion Square Park. The tree was planted in memory of all victims of femicide on the island of Ireland and across the world.

The intention, said Benson, is “to ensure that each woman is remembered for who she was, rather than how she died”, and to remind people that ”every woman’s life is unique and irreplaceable”.