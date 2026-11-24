Two memorial windows have been installed at St Teresa’s Church on Donore Avenue, Dublin, to remember those who have died from Aids and the people who cared for them.

The parish team said it was a huge honour to have the windows installed prior to World Aids Day on December 1st. They also pointed out that this year marks the church’s centenary.

Window one features an illustration of a red Aids ribbon bearing the words “remembering those who died”. The window also shows the red rose of St Teresa, a depiction of the Holy Spirit. Both windows have illustrations of people of various ages and cultural backgrounds. This, according to the parish team in a statement on Instagram, is to show that Aids does “not discriminate”.

A rainbow starts in one window and continues into the other. The rainbow is “a symbol of the qualities celebrated in the LGBT identity and indeed shared by many in the religious community, such as life, healing, sunlight, nature, art, serenity and spirit”.

Both windows include an alphabet at the bottom, so visitors can spell out the name of someone they have lost.

The parish said it had previously installed two windows to commemorate those who died during the Covid Pandemic and to reflect its impact on the community.

It added: “These [windows] are another beautiful memorial space in the church. You are free to interpret the windows and the themes as you see fit. It is a memorial for everyone.”

The second window features a green carnation in honour of Oscar Wilde, who had asked friends to wear them to the opening nights of his plays.

The parish team behind the new installations said: “If the critics didn’t like the play, then he would get the column inches in the gossip and society pages, speculating what the carnations meant.”

The global arts and theatre community was deeply affected by Aids.

The St Teresa’s Church group added: “It is fitting that Oscar Wilde’s green carnation emblem, which is used as the emblem of the International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival, founded locally in Dublin 8, represents that coded community who were impacted so much.”

The St James’s Hospital logo is on window two as a tribute to the kindness and courage of “doctors, nurses and experts, their communities”.

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The statement adds that the hands holding the ribbon on window two signifies the help given by so many across the world.

“The ivy shows the extent of the coverage of the disease, which spreads like a quilt. The additional black stripe on the rainbow signifies the mourning by those who cared.”

The windows were designed by a group of parishioners and parish team members who came together to tease out the message they wanted to share.

A parishioner donated the money to pay for the windows. They were drawn up, made and installed by Capital Glass on Clanbrassil Street in Dublin.

The church holds a prayer service during Pride celebrations every year. The service welcomes members of the LGBTQ+ community, their families, friends, allies, parishioners and all who wish to gather in prayer, reflection and solidarity.