Adam McSweeney's funeral took place on Tuesday at at St Joseph’s Church, Springhill, in Glanmire, Co Cork. Photograph: rip.ie

The mother of a man who was fatally stabbed in Cork city has told mourners at his funeral that the 18 years she had with her “loved, cherished and adored son” was “nowhere near enough”.

Adam McSweeney (18), of Hazlewood Grove, Glanmire, Co Cork, died on the afternoon of November 17th at Cork University Hospital. He had been injured in a stabbing at the entrance to Kent train station in the Lower Glanmire Road earlier that day.

On Tuesday, at St Joseph’s Church, Springhill, in Glanmire, his mother Suzi McSweeney said that life wasn’t always easy for her eldest son.

“There was difficult chapters. There was difficult times and challenges we faced along the way. As a family we went through a lot together but we won’t allow those difficult times to define him. They were part of his story. They were never his whole story.”

Flanked by her husband Terry on the altar, Suzi said that after Adam McSweeney died they received a message from someone who worked with him.

“Within it were two simple, incredibly powerful words. ‘He [Adam] mattered.’ Those words have never been more important – Adam mattered,” she said.

“He mattered to us as parents, he mattered to his brother and sister, his grandparents, his aunts and uncles, his cousins, his girlfriend and his friends.

“He mattered to the people who took the time to know him. To those who saw beyond the bravado and recognised the lovely young man underneath.

“We loved him through every chapter of his life. Not just the easy chapters and not just the easy days. We loved him through all of it and we never stopped caring. We never stopped wanting the best for him.”

She said Adam McSweeney had died before his time.

“There were more memories we needed to make. So many laughs we wanted to have. So many Christmas [days] to share. We will miss his smile, his cheekiness, his stories, his stubbornness and those shorts he never took off.”

She thanked the local community for their incredible support over the last week. She added that her “forever young” son would be “forever loved”.

Mourners in attendance at the Mass gave Suzi a round of applause as parish priest, Fr Pat Fogarty, hugged the grieving parents at the conclusion of the speech.

Fogarty said he had spoken to teachers of the late Adam McSweeney who had noted his willingness to share.

“As the slogan goes he would have given away his last Rolo. He was extremely loyal and trustworthy.”

He acknowledged that the deceased had made mistakes in life. “Don’t we all? But we learn from our mistakes. Sadly he wasn’t given the opportunity to do that.”

He said Adam McSweeney had a great fondness for old people, with one parishioner telling him he helped her home from SuperValu one day with her bags. His family had also been informed of a time when he assisted an elderly man who had fallen on ice.

Fogarty added that the temptation was to “get even, or to get retribution” for the death of Adam McSweeney. However, the priest insisted that the deceased would not have wanted that.

He emphasised that friends of the man should honour him by being there for his grieving family.

Offertory gifts included a fishing rod, a Minecraft game, a family picture and a pair of rosary beads he wore around his neck.

Friends of the deceased, some of whom wore T-shirts emblazoned with his image, provided a guard of honour at the conclusion of the Mass. A private cremation followed.

Adam McSweeney is survived by his parents, his siblings Lucia and Alfie, his grandparents Sarah, Terry, Sheila and Jackie, his girlfriend Roisin, extended family and friends.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Adam McSweeney. Timothy Miller of Glanmire Lodge, Glanmire was remanded in custody last Thursday to appear before the Cork District Court again by video-link on Wednesday.