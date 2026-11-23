A spokesperson said more than 14,000 public sector assignments have been made in 2025 and 2026 to date, with the vast majority of candidates taking up their positions. Illustration: Paul Scott

More than a thousand people offered jobs in the civil and public service failed to take up their posts over the space of just 18 months.

Publicjobs, which handles recruitment for the civil and public service, said 748 successful candidates did not report for duty last year.

In the first six months of this year, a further 270 people never showed up after being offered a public or civil sector post.

The Department of Social Protection recorded the most cases, followed by the Revenue Commissioners.

Of the 440 people offered jobs in the Department of Social Protection, 356 of them were as temporary clerical officers.

A further 170 people did not report for work at the Revenue Commissioners, according to records released under a freedom of information request.

Of those, 89 were for temporary clerical officer posts although some of the posts were more senior.

Overall, posts that went untaken were in some cases highly specialised, including seven inspector roles at the Workplace Relations Commission, five veterinary inspector posts, a civilian cyber defence lead for the Defence Forces and a watch officer with the Coast Guard.

This year, well-paid posts where candidates did not take up an offer included a regional manager post in the Guardian ad litem National Service and an advisory counsel post in the Office of the Attorney General.

In 2025, senior positions included a tax policy adviser in the Department of Finance, an art collection registrar in the Office of Public Works and three project manager posts at assistant principal level.

Asked about the records, a spokesperson said the Publicjobs service assigned thousands of candidates to roles in the civil and public service every year.

They said: “In 2025 and 2026 to date, we have made more than 14,000 assignments, with the vast majority of candidates taking up their positions.”

The spokesperson said they were aware from some client departments and public bodies that not all jobs were taken up.

However, they said most of the cases reported arose in competitions for entry-level general grade positions.