Micheál Martin attempted to ram home a point in a private meeting of his TDs and Senators last Tuesday evening. Voters, the Taoiseach explained, were not preoccupied with the Government’s plans to scrap the triple-lock defence mechanism.

Polls show voters are focused on housing, the cost of living and immigration, he explained, not the proposed removal of a United Nations (UN) mandate as one of the three preconditions for sending more than 12 Irish troops abroad.

Sources present said Martin insisted the issue was “way down the list” of public priorities.

Despite the Taoiseach’s insistence, the triple-lock made headlines after that Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting.

By the following morning, no fewer than 10 of his TDs had put their name to an amendment to the Government’s proposed legislation, put down by former minister for defence Willie O’Dea.

Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea has proposed an amendment to the triple-lock legislation. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

O’Dea’s amendment has a key difference to the Government’s plan: it seeks to bind troop deployments more closely to proceedings at the UN, with their movements predicated on a current resolution of the UN General Assembly.

The Coalition finds itself fighting a battle over the triple lock on two fronts, with the Opposition turning up the heat in the debate.

Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris want the Bill passed by Christmas, which seems a narrow window as political pressure mounts.

At the core of the Government’s position is a view that Irish sovereignty is diminished by handing an effective veto on troop deployments to the UN Security Council – which has China, France, Russia, the UK and the US as permanent members. The Opposition argues the triple lock is the key expression of Irish neutrality.

[ If the Government wants to end triple lock misinformation, it must answer these questionsOpens in new window ]

The gap between those positions has been filled with an increasingly polarised and bitter debate, typified by Dáil exchanges that have seen the matter raised repeatedly at Leaders’ Questions in recent weeks.

The high point of this came when Sinn Féin claimed Irish troops would, in effect, be serving Israel’s interests if they took part in a future EU mission in Lebanon.

The Government angrily shot back at this, with Minister for Defence Helen McEntee describing it as a “lie”, which Army chiefs had warned her would endanger peacekeepers currently on deployment.

Minister for Defence Helen McEntee meeting Irish peacekeepers at Camp Shamrock in southern Lebanon last month. Photograph: Defence Forces/Press Association

A Defence Forces spokesman said McEntee’s comments accurately reflect a report it gave her. This said that “suggestions or narratives that the Irish Defence Forces may be operating with, or alongside, Israel/the Israeli Defense Forces in the future would result in heightened risk/threat in the area of operations”.

The debate has been characterised by high rhetoric about a topic – neutrality – which has itself defied simple definition. McEntee told The Irish Times that triple lock reform is a “complex and important issue”, accusing the Opposition of “simplifying and minimising it”.

Labour Party foreign affairs spokesman Duncan Smith says he does not believe there is a “master plan for us to be part of an EU army”. However, he says security and defence in Europe has shifted and he expects the EU will assert itself through security missions.

This creates a “genuine concern” about Irish troops being deployed in a “whole different space”, he adds.

The Opposition wants a referendum on the matter, with Sinn Féin defence spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire accusing the Government of reneging on past commitments given during EU treaty referendums.

“Neutrality belongs to the Irish people – they should have their say,” he says.

McEntee believes politics is being played on this notion, saying she has “not heard one person” in the Opposition say what such a referendum would be based on.

As things build to a peak, probably around the first week of December, when the legislation is likely to return to the Dáil, the Opposition is planning to make life as uncomfortable as possible for the Government.

[ ‘It ain’t changing’: Tánaiste holds up copy of Constitution in heated triple lock Dáil debateOpens in new window ]

There is, says People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy, a “common understanding that this is the political issue until Christmas, by a long shot”.

Social Democrats defence spokeswoman Sinéad Gibney says Opposition TDs on the left are acting as a “parliamentary wing” which co-operates with the Irish Neutrality League (INL) and other activists.

(Left to right) Labour TD Ciarán Ahern, Helen O'Mahony of the Irish Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Patricia Stephenson of the Social Democrats, Sara O'Rourke of the Irish Neutrality League, People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd-Barrett and Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire. Photo: James Cox

This group has been holding weekly meetings, with phone call and email campaigns to TDs as well as public demonstrations planned in the weeks ahead. There is also talk of protests at the constituency offices of Coalition TDs.

The INL has published a list of Fianna Fáil TDs and Independents supporting the Government who they believe to be persuadable. Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae and Meath East’s Gillian Toole are likely to be targeted in particular.

Opposition parties believe there is a chance to rally their collective base in a way that has eluded them recently, where issues like immigration have split rather than united them. They are closely parsing the Fianna Fáil amendment.

“It is being considered as perhaps the point of attack where something could be achieved,” said one TD.

Gibney says she wants to meet the Fianna Fáil TDs who support O’Dea’s amendment to explore common ground.

Much – but not all – of the internal Fianna Fáil opposition comes from a group of trenchant Martin critics.

One of them, veteran Donegal TD Pat the Cope Gallagher, was said to have told the Taoiseach on Tuesday night: “If there are consequences, then I’ll live with the consequences.”

Some within Fianna Fáil who support the amendment are privately making militant noises, suggesting they will reintroduce it in the Dáil even if it is not adopted at committee stage. They believe the Coalition will have to accept some version of it.

“It’s the only way out,” says one.

This raises the question of what the Government can do about the amendment, with a solution to what is a Fianna Fáil problem needing to be acceptable to Fine Gael.

McEntee, for her part, says she is open to bringing forward amendments that could strengthen ties with the UN if there is a view across the Dáil that they are what’s needed. But there are limits.

“I am not going to introduce any amendment which will essentially tie our hands, just in a different way.”

Speaking in Berlin during the week, the Taoiseach was broadly supportive of the “essence” of O’Dea’s proposal, and that post-triple-lock deployments of Irish troops overseas would take account of UN resolutions. But he said they would not be bound to the body’s general assembly.

Fianna Fáil Minister of State Thomas Byrne has been engaging with O’Dea in an effort to incorporate his amendment – a process that will continue.

Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne has cancelled plans to go to Brussels next week to be on hand during the committee stage of the triple-lock Bill. Photograph: Liam McBurney/Press Association

He is also in dialogue with the Independent TDs supporting the Government and has cancelled plans to go to Brussels this week to be on hand during the committee stage.

Fianna Fáil’s leadership has an amendment drafted which it believes goes some way towards the purpose of the O’Dea amendment. But the Coalition believes the original purpose of the Bill, allowing decisions to be made in Ireland, must remain.

If a compromise to square off Fianna Fáil backbenchers cannot be identified, the question becomes what will they do about it.

Veiled warnings in a parliamentary party meeting should be distinguished from a real threat of rebellion. But if they are willing to vote against it – or if the Coalition believes they may do so, it changes the calculus. The Opposition believes it could win a vote if as few as four TDs flip.

If and when the legislation passes the Dáil and Seanad, it must then go on for scrutiny by President Catherine Connolly, who can ultimately decide to refer it to the Supreme Court if she has concerns over its constitutionality.

[ Catherine Connolly doesn’t have to create drama to be an effective presidentOpens in new window ]

In an interview with TG4 this week to mark her first year in office, Connolly emphasised that her role is limited.

But equally, Connolly reminded viewers of the trenchant views on the triple lock and neutrality she held before ascending to Áras an Uachtaráin.

“I will look at the Bill, but I can’t escape from the views I had. I have them now.”