It was a case of blink and you’d miss it back in July. Motorists rushed to avail of a pilot scrappage scheme that knocked €5,000 off the price of a new electric car.

Car dealers were delighted. Petrol and diesel cars that were more than 13 years old were eligible for scrappage and 2,000 electric vehicles (EVs) were sold.

This €5,000 per vehicle available to those scrapping their old cars came on top of the already existing €3,500 grant from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

The scheme closed as quickly as it opened.

“People are curious about EVs and what we saw was that they got off the fence,” says Jonathan Meade, director of the Hyundai dealer Hutton and Meade in Blanchardstown, west Dublin.

“I’ve been through three scrappage schemes and it was probably the easiest to do. We would love to see it extended.”

The dealership is located near the Meath and Kildare borders and Meade says it sold some EVs into those counties.

“It proved to all of us there’s an appetite for EVs in the rest of the country outside Dublin,” he says.

Despite an expectation from some within the car retail industry that a full-blown scrappage scheme would follow the pilot, there has been no confirmation of a wider initiative.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien said in September the scheme had been “incredibly successful”. According to his department, the scheme managed to remove 2,000 old cars from use within 75 minutes and the level of interest “exceeded expectations”.

The EV Scrappage Scheme has been a great success, with all 2,000 places now fully subscribed. The scheme is helping people switch from older, higher-emission cars to electric vehicles, supporting lower running costs and continued growth in EV adoption across Ireland. pic.twitter.com/TuA3yuZ9Wj — Darragh O'Brien (@DarraghOBrienTD) July 1, 2026

Yet, the budget came and went in October with no mention of money being set aside for a similar scheme in 2027.

When asked if the department could provide any more clarity about future plans, a spokesperson said “no decision” had been made and a review period would first have to be worked through.

This would assess “participation across different geographic areas, the characteristics of vehicles being scrapped, and the types of electric vehicles supported under the scheme”.

They said any decision would be based on the findings of this review as well as “wider budgetary considerations”.

Tom Cullen, deputy director general of the Society of the Irish Motoring Industry (SIMI), says O’Brien’s decision to launch the pilot was a “political one, but a wise one”.

[ July 2026: Ireland’s new EV scrappage scheme opens. Can I still get the €5,000 grant?Opens in new window ]

“It was introduced at a time when the EV price cap on the SEAI grant was being reduced from €60,000 to €50,000,” he says.

“The [scrappage] scheme took away any negativity from that announcement.”

Cullen says he doesn’t anticipate a major version of the scheme but that it is now a “tool” available to the Department of Transport if it needs to drive up sales of EVs from time to time.

“That market has been slow to create,” he says. “While EV sales as a percentage look great, we are still at 5 per cent of the overall fleet. Our fleet is still about 50 per cent diesel, as a result of the tax changes that were made in 2008.”

The Republic is still some distance off its stated EV and emission targets. Under the Climate Action Plan, the State aims to have 30 per cent of its private car fleet switched to electric by 2030.

Announcing the latest iteration of its EV infrastructure strategy earlier this month, the Minister said more than 270,000 EVs were now on the State’s roads, which exceeded the target for this point.

Prof Brian Caulfield says the 'penny has dropped' with Irish motorists regarding the cost-effectiveness of EVs compared with fossil-fuel cars. Photograph: iStock

“It would be good to see a follow-up scheme,” says Brian Caulfield, professor of transportation at Trinity College Dublin’s department of civil, structural and environmental engineering.

“The pilot scheme was quite good in that it was targeted at people in rural Ireland. The reason that it is a good idea, is that people in rural Ireland drive much longer distances than people in urban Ireland.

“The key thing is to reduce emissions; if you are giving EVs to people who drive longer distances, then we are achieving that.”

Caulfield believes the “penny has dropped” with Irish motorists who have seen the cost of fossil fuels rise dramatically since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the US-Israeli attacks on Iran this year.

He says any bigger scheme would clearly need a much larger financial commitment from the Government than the €10 million on offer for scrappage in July.

More than 733,000 petrol and diesel cars that are over 13 years old are in use; making serious inroads into reducing that figure would clearly require a sizeable financial contribution from the Government.

[ New car sales up 6% on last year as EV registrations rose 57%Opens in new window ]

For example, opening it up to a further 10,000 transactions, combined with the existing SEAI grant, would generate a bill of €85 million.

Given that the Government has been running budgetary deficits, when windfall corporation taxes are excluded, any substantial commitment in the future would be subject to no little scrutiny.

Caulfield says there are risks around pricing, with the potential for dealers to hike their prices before it can be rolled out.

“The onus is on the Department of Transport to keep an eye on that, but I don’t think that happened the first time,” he says.

“People were also buying very sensible EVs; they weren’t buying the more expensive Teslas.”

However, he notes with some concern the fact that EV drivers are now effectively paying more than petrol and diesel owners when they top up their cars’ batteries at filling stations and public charging points.

EV drivers who live in apartments or who can’t park outside their homes are particularly reliant on publicsuch charging points. Photograph: iStock

ESB, the State’s largest such provider, announced earlier this month that it was again hiking its prices at these points in response to rising wholesale costs.

“The Government will have to look at this,” says Caulfield.

He worries that such announcements act as a deterrent to people who may be considering switching to EV ownership. Owners who live in apartments or who can’t park outside their homes are particularly reliant on public charging points.

Dealers, however, are less concerned with charging-point price hikes. They say if the aim is to increase EV numbers in rural areas, then access to home-charging facilities shouldn’t be as much of an issue.

“The price of electricity is the price of electricity,” says Hyundai dealer Jonathan Meade.

“Around 95 per cent of people charge their cars at home. I have two EVs outside the house – we went to the south of the country recently and we charged on the way down and the way up – and the price of the 100 per cent charge is far less than the price of diesel or petrol. The price of electricity at night is far lower.”

[ Over one in four of all cars sold this year was an EV – SimiOpens in new window ]

Car dealers are preoccupied with maintaining the SEAI grant, which they believe is still drawing customers to the forecourts.

Tom Cullen says that if the Government wants to drive up the numbers of EVs on the road, it needs to help create a viable secondary market of used vehicles.

“Selling EVs is low hanging fruit when it comes to pushing the climate change agenda forward,” he says.

“The more EVs we get out, the bigger the second-hand market we create. That will give people access to good quality three- or four-year-old used cars.

[ New EVs: What’s coming to the market soon?Opens in new window ]

“The department needs to put more of a budget to the grants that are there already. The basket of measures they have for electrification is quite good.

“We would be much more afraid of losing the grants than seeing a scrappage scheme.”