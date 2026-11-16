American guitarist’s homage to Rory Gallagher to premiere at Cork International Film Festival

Rory Gallagher died on June 14th, 1995 at the age of 47, as a result of complications following a liver transplant. Photo: Fin Costello/Redferns

He may be dead more than 30 years, but the music of Irish rock hero Rory Gallagher continues to resonate with fans as tickets for Joe Bonamassa – The Spirit of Rory, a film tribute by the American guitarist, go on sale for the film’s screening at this year’s Cork International Film Festival.

The 70-minute documentary has its world premiere at the CIFF, and traces Bonamassa’s personal journey honouring Gallagher. The film follows him from his native New York to Cork while he prepares for three sell-out tribute concerts to Gallagher at the 2025 Live at the Marquee series on Leeside.

In the film, Bonamassa visits many places in Cork associated with Gallagher, who died in 1995 aged 47. He recalls his growing admiration for the Ballyshannon-born guitarist from the time he first heard Gallagher’s live album The Irish Tour 74 as a kid growing up in New York.

“He’s such a blue-collar guy and you can hear it on that record, it’s just like a gutsy performance, it’s brilliant from the word ‘Go’. He’s one of my heroes and he’s kind of known but he’s not as well known in the States as he is here but he’s truly an icon to me.”

The news that Joe Bonamassa – The Spirit of Rory is to screen at the CIFF was warmly welcomed by Gallagher’s brother, Donal, who says that the screening represents a continuation of the festival’s long celebration of his brother’s music.

Joe Bonamassa playing the music of Rory Gallagher to the Marquee in Cork, the first of three concerts. Photo: Ronan McGreevy/The Irish Times

“The Cork Film Festival has championed Rory’s music from way back with its screenings of Tony Palmer’s ‘Irish Tour 74’ as well as its screening of Murray Lerner’s ‘Taste – What’s Going on – Live at The Isle of Wight’ back in 2015 when I did a Q&A with Niall Stokes about the film.”

Gallagher said his brother was a huge film buff and was especially keen on European cinema which he became interested in when he caught screenings of the latest foreign film releases at the Ritz Cinema on Washington Street in Cork.

“Rory was a massive film fan, and he was really well schooled in European cinema – I remember him talking away back about Alain Delon in films that now have become classics, and you could quiz him on various European directors and he knew all their work.”

Joe Bonamassa – The Spirit of Rory screens at the Cork International Film Festival at The Everyman Palace Theatre in Cork at 6pm on Wednesday, November 18th. CIFF runs until November 22nd.