‘So ashamed’ of ‘crass comments’, Ronnie Flanagan tells Omagh bomb public inquiry

Ronnie Flanagan giving evidence in the Omagh Bombing Inquiry at Bradford Court, Belfast, on November 9th, 2026. Photograph: Omagh Bombing Inquiry/Press Association

Former RUC chief constable Ronnie Flanagan “regretted instantly” his “crass” comments that he would publicly take his own life if criticism of the force’s handling of the Omagh bomb investigation was true, an inquiry has heard.

Giving evidence at the public inquiry into the 1998 atrocity, the retired police officer said he was “so ashamed” of his outburst at a press conference in 2001.

It followed the publication of a scathing police watchdog report.

“I apologised then. I apologised at the beginning of the inquiry and I apologise now,” he said on Monday. “A terrible comment that should never have been made.”

Failure to bring those responsible for the Omagh bomb to justice remained a “source of the most deep regret”, Flanagan told the inquiry.

Asked by the lead counsel to the inquiry, Paul Greaney, what his “determination” was from the first moment he learned of the attack, Flanagan replied: “That the people responsible, in whatever capacity, be brought to justice.”

A total of 31 people, including unborn twins, died and hundreds were injured when a car bomb planted by the dissident republican group the Real IRA exploded in the centre of Omagh on August 15th, 1998.

The public inquiryis examining whether the atrocity could reasonably have been prevented by British state authorities.

Its third chapter, which opened in Belfast last month, is examining how the bombing was carried out and who was responsible.

On Monday, Flanagan described claims in a Sunday newspaper in 2001 that the RUC had intelligence that could have prevented the attack as an “outrageous untruth”.

The police investigation into the bombing had kept faith with his promise to families and victims to “leave no stone unturned”, he said.

He recalled the “great trauma” when he visited the scene, “most of all to relatives and victims”.

“One of my own officers was searching for his young daughter,” he said.

Taking the stand, he recalled travelling to Omagh as quickly as possible after being informed that a “bomb had detonated” causing fatalities.

“My purpose in going was to attend the scene and make sure that all resources that would be necessary would be provided to enable the investigation to begin effectively ... and to show just how much these things mattered,” he told the inquiry.

“Nothing was more important.”

Flanagan was appointed RUC chief constable in November 1996. He retired in 2002, months after the establishment of the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

During his day-long evidence session, Flanagan answered questions in relation to a critical report by the Northern Ireland Police Ombudsman examining the original RUC investigation into the bombing.

Evidence given last month by Nuala O’Loan, Northern Ireland’s first police ombudsman, about a heated exchange with Flanagan was put to him.

O’Loan opened an inquiry following a report in the Sunday People newspaper in 2001 that claimed undercover agent Kevin Fulton told his RUC handlers a car bomb was being prepared three days before the attack on Omagh.

In her evidence, O’Loan described meeting Flanagan before the publication of her final report in December 2001, and “he, among other things, told me that I was going to destroy the peace process, that my office would never recover”.

On Monday, Flanagan rejected her account.

“I never felt that for a second and wouldn’t ever have said that,” he said.

Notes from a confidential meeting between a senior RUC officer overseeing the bomb investigation and police ombudsman in November 2001 were shown to the inquiry.

It was recorded that the officer, Chief Superintendent Sam Kincaid, described staff resourcing as “indefensible” and “appalling” given the “public commitment given by the Chief Constable”.

Asked about the remarks, Flanagan said he “very much” disagreed with this assessment.

Other documentation regarding RUC decisions to reduce the staff and hours devoted to the investigation “six weeks and two days” after the bomb was also shown.

The move was deemed an “appropriate and cost-effective response” in the RUC log from September 1998.

Asked by Greaney if he had knowledge of this decision, Flanagan replied that “I did not.”

The retired officer requested time to “reflect” on the evidence as he had not previously “picked it up” in the bundle presented to him.

Flanagan later addressed “ill judged” remarks he made in response to a journalist asking at a press conference if he would resign in December 2001 if the criticisms in the ombudsman report were proven to be true.

He responded at the time that he would “publicly commit suicide” if that was the case.

On Monday, he told the inquiry of his ongoing regret over the comments.

“I regretted it instantly I made it. It was crass, it was insensitive,” he said.

“Too many of my own police families have been afflicted [by suicide].

“And I was so ashamed if I caused hurt to the families similarly affected.”

The inquiry continues.